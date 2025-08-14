Striking Boeing defense workers turn to US Congress

WASHINGTON
Boeing defense industry workers currently on strike asked for congressional lawmakers' support on Aug. 13 as they seek to pressure the aviation giant to improve its bargaining offer to the union.

"We respectfully ask you to join us in supporting this vitally important, highly skilled workforce," the machinist union said in letters to the Missouri congressional delegation, describing Boeing's latest offer as "substandard."

Some 3,200 members of the International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers District 837 have been on strike since Aug. 4 after rejecting a contract proposal. The two sides have not held talks since the walkout, representatives of both sides said.

The strike affects Boeing facilities in St. Louis and St. Charles, Missouri and Mascoutah, Illinois.

Products produced at the affected sites include the F-15 and F-18 combat aircraft, the T-7 Red Hawk Advanced Pilot Training System and the MQ-25 unmanned aircraft.

"We ask you to urge the Boeing Company to promptly return to the bargaining table with new ideas and proposals in order to seek a fair and equitable settlement to this disagreement," said a letter signed by IAM International President Brian Bryant.Priorities for the union include fair compensation, with wages that meet the cost of living and "a contract that respects seniority and experience," the IAM said.

Boeing said its offer includes 40 percent average wage increases, as well as more vacation and sick leave.

