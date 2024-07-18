Strikes pound Gaza as Israel PM vows to ramp up pressure

Strikes pound Gaza as Israel PM vows to ramp up pressure

GAZA STRIP
Strikes pound Gaza as Israel PM vows to ramp up pressure

Palestinians on Thursday mourned relatives killed in overnight Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, where Israel's prime minister has vowed to intensify the pressure on militants even as demands grow for him to reach a deal that would free hostages.

AFPTV images showed mourners at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah city, where several white-shrouded corpses lay on the ground. One man cradled the covered body of a child.

Rescuers confirmed several people had been killed in separate Israeli strikes in central Gaza.

At the hospital, Ahmed Abu Muheisen said one strike had targeted his cousin's family in the Al-Zuwaida area.

"His children and his wife were martyred and so was he," Muheisen said.

"Enough, enough already!" said another mourner, Eid Abu Rakab.

In Israel too, there are similar calls.

Anti-government demonstrators, sometimes marching by the tens of thousands, and separate rallies by families and other supporters of hostages held by Hamas, have stepped up their actions demanding the government reach a deal to free the captives.

Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh accused Israel of deliberately undermining negotiations for a truce and hostage release deal because it did not want to end the war.

The Israeli military said it had carried out 25 strikes in 24 hours, targeting "military structures, terrorist infrastructure, terrorist cells and rigged structures.”

At least 81 people were killed in Israeli attacks during the latest 24-hour period, according to the most recent update.

Netanyahu, who has repeatedly vowed to eradicate Hamas, insisted late on July 16 that despite mounting pressure, there would be no let-up in Israel's campaign against the militants.

"This is exactly the time to increase the pressure even more, to bring home all the hostages, the living and the dead, and to achieve all the war objectives," he said.

He rammed home the point in a speech to parliament, saying, "We have got them by the throat; we are on the road to absolute victory.”

Netanyahu recalled that his decision to send Israeli ground troops into Rafah in May had also drawn international criticism, including from top ally the United States.

"In the Middle East, it's the strong and determined who are valued, not the weak and fragile," he said.

Media reported said yesterday that Israeli forces have killed another 12,630 people and wounded more than 24,600 others, meaning more than 2,500 Palestinians were killed every month since the International Court of Justice ordered Israel to refrain from civilian casualties in January.

Meanwhile local authorities expressed fears that disease could rapidly spread as wastewater pumping stations in one of Gaza's main cities stopped working because fuel had run out.

Tens of thousands of people displaced by the Israel-Hamas war have sought shelter in Deir al-Balah, and city authorities said more than 700,000 people could be at risk from a "health and environmental crisis.”

It predicted that "roads will be flooded by waste water" and "diseases will spread.”

Draft notices to start for Ultra-Orthodox men

 

Ultra-Orthodox protesters fought police near Tel Aviv hours after Israel's military said it will begin issuing draft notices for men in the religious Jewish community within days.

Historically exempt from compulsory military service, ultra-Orthodox seminary students are being called up as Israel's war in Gaza and potential conflict with Hezbollah on the northern border saps resources and fuels resentment against those who do not have to serve.

The Israeli military said it will start issuing initial summons orders on July 21, beginning the recruitment screening process.

A statement noted "the increased operational needs" of the army but did not mention how many men would be drafted or when they could start serving.

In response to the announcement, demonstrators in Bnei Brak, an Orthodox majority town, blocked a highway, attacked police and called officers "Nazis,” according to a police spokesperson.

Under longstanding arrangements, ultra-Orthodox Jews, who make up about 13 percent of Israel's 10 million population, have not been subject to the draft.

Palestine,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye to endure ‘tropical nights’ amidst severe heat wave

Türkiye to endure ‘tropical nights’ amidst severe heat wave
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye to endure ‘tropical nights’ amidst severe heat wave

    Türkiye to endure ‘tropical nights’ amidst severe heat wave

  2. Boundaries of 2 provinces change over dispute

    Boundaries of 2 provinces change over dispute

  3. Moonlit scramble across the sand for Türkiye's booming baby turtle population

    Moonlit scramble across the sand for Türkiye's booming baby turtle population

  4. 'Large-scale' IT outage hits companies worldwide

    'Large-scale' IT outage hits companies worldwide

  5. Sri Lanka scraps plan to sell loss-making national airline

    Sri Lanka scraps plan to sell loss-making national airline
Recommended
South Korea resumes propaganda broadcasts aimed at North

South Korea resumes propaganda broadcasts aimed at North
Bangladesh wakes to torched government buildings, internet blackout

Bangladesh wakes to torched government buildings, internet blackout
Yemen Houthis claim responsibility for drone attack on Tel Aviv

Yemen Houthis claim responsibility for drone attack on Tel Aviv
Polio virus found as flies and mosquitoes feast on Gazas waste

Polio virus found as flies and mosquitoes feast on Gaza's waste
Trump accepts Republican nomination as Biden teeters

Trump accepts Republican nomination as Biden teeters
Starmer at summit tells Europe: Britain is back

Starmer at summit tells Europe: 'Britain is back'
Greek Cyprus plans to build major naval base

Greek Cyprus plans to build major naval base
WORLD South Korea resumes propaganda broadcasts aimed at North

South Korea resumes propaganda broadcasts aimed at North

The South Korean military on Friday said it had restarted loudspeaker propaganda broadcasts directed at North Korea in response to Pyongyang sending hundreds of trash-carrying balloons across the border.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Lautaro Martinez scored an extra-time winner as Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 to win a record 16th Copa America title at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
﻿