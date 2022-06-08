Streets of Ankara flooded after downpours

  • June 08 2022 12:21:00

Streets of Ankara flooded after downpours

ANKARA 
Streets of Ankara flooded after downpours

The streets of the capital Ankara’s two districts, Yenimahalle and Keçiören, flooded on June 7 following perpetual downpours throughout the day.

The water level reached 1 meter in some parts, causing material damage, especially in houses and offices on the ground floors.

“The rain started and in just 15 minutes the shop’s lower floor was flooded. We could save what we could in the first five minutes,” said Ekrem Deste, a shop owner in Yenimahalle. He estimated that he endured a loss worth nearly 15 million Turkish Liras ($895,000).

According to Turgut Altınok, mayor of Keçiören, which is one of the districts that flooded due to heavy downpours, the infrastructure system of the city “should immediately be changed and renewed.”

The governor’s office of the capital warned on June 8 of new heavy precipitation and risk of new floodings.

TURKEY Turkey aims ‘safe return’ of 500,000 Syrians with upcoming Syria op

Turkey aims ‘safe return’ of 500,000 Syrians with upcoming Syria op
MOST POPULAR

  1. Robert College most expensive with $17,750 annual fee

    Robert College most expensive with $17,750 annual fee

  2. Turkish Süper Lig to turn into ‘Istanbul League’

    Turkish Süper Lig to turn into ‘Istanbul League’

  3. Interest rate cuts will continue: Erdoğan

    Interest rate cuts will continue: Erdoğan

  4. Turkey, Russia to discuss food corridor in Black Sea, Lavrov due in Ankara

    Turkey, Russia to discuss food corridor in Black Sea, Lavrov due in Ankara

  5. Antalya Clock Tower’s original clock stolen, plastic one placed: Officials

    Antalya Clock Tower’s original clock stolen, plastic one placed: Officials
Recommended
Ankara rejects European Parliament’s ‘biased, unrealistic’ report on Turkey

Ankara rejects European Parliament’s ‘biased, unrealistic’ report on Turkey
Nearly 478,000 visit Cappadocia in a month

Nearly 478,000 visit Cappadocia in a month
Number of libraries in country increases to 34,555

Number of libraries in country increases to 34,555
Man earns and travels with caravan

Man earns and travels with caravan
Antalya Clock Tower’s original clock stolen, plastic one placed: Officials

Antalya Clock Tower’s original clock stolen, plastic one placed: Officials
Private school fees cannot be increased arbitrarily: Minister

Private school fees cannot be increased arbitrarily: Minister
WORLD US stresses allied cooperation in face of N Korea threats

US stresses allied cooperation in face of N Korea threats

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with her counterparts from South Korea and Japan on Wednesday, emphasizing the U.S. commitment to defend its allies and trilateral security cooperation to confront an accelerating nuclear threat from North Korea.

ECONOMY Profits of listed companies up 149 percent

Profits of listed companies up 149 percent

The profit index the Central Registry Agency (MKK) compiled for Borsa Istanbul-listed companies increased by 149 percent in the first quarter of 2022 from a year ago.

SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig to turn into ‘Istanbul League’

Turkish Süper Lig to turn into ‘Istanbul League’

With the promotion of Ümraniyespor and Istanbulspor, the number of Istanbul teams in the Turkish Süper Lig has reached eight, bringing Turkey’s most populous city to the center of Turkish football next season, and turning the organization into an “Istanbul league.”