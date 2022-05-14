Streets and squares to turn into stages

ISTANBUL

The Beyoğlu and Capital Cultural Road projects, being organized to introduce the historical and cultural riches of Istanbul and Ankara to the world, were launched at a press conference on May 12 at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) in Beyoğlu.

The festivals will host nearly 2,000 events and more than 6,000 artists from May 28 to June 12.

Emphasizing that the Beyoğlu Cultural Road Festival, which took place last year, was successful, Cultural and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said: “We aim to expand the Cultural Road project, which we realized in order to add brand value to Istanbul and Turkey, and decided to turn it into traditional festivals by including other cities. This month, we will kick off the Beyoğlu Cultural Road Festival together with the Capital Cultural Road.”

Giving the details of the festival in Istanbul, Ersoy said: “The Beyoğlu Cultural Road Festival will host more than 1,500 events by over 4,500 artists at 84 different locations with the participation of 53 different culture and art institutions. The opening of the festival will be made with a special concert by Glykeria, one of the leading names in Rebetiko music, at the AKM Türk Telekom Opera Hall.”

He said that the streets and squares of the city would also turn into stages for 16 days.

“Galata Tower, Şişhane Square, French Street, Tomtom Street, Odakule, Karaköy Ferry Terminal and many other places will provide a festival atmosphere with open-air stages. Many popular artists will meet their fans at free concerts. An area of 4.1 kilometers including important culture-tourism spots such as Galata Tower, AKM, Atlas Movie Theater, Istanbul Cinema Museum, Galata Mevlevihanesi, Mehmet Akif Memorial House, Tarık Zafer Tunaya Cultural Center, Emek Cinema and Garibaldi Stage will host a series of events for people of all ages. Every color, every sound and form of art will be met with by art lovers in Istanbul,” he said.

As for the Capital Cultural Road Festival, Ersoy said: “The Capital Cultural Road project, together with the Beyoğlu Cultural Road project, is the most comprehensive culture and art project in Turkey. Ankara will have a wide festival for the first time. The Capital Cultural Road events will start from the Ulucanlar Museum and reach the Presidential Symphony Orchestra (CSO) Ada on a 4.7-kilometer route. The event will increase the brand value of Ankara. It will start with a concert by South Korean K-Pop group Mirae in CSO Ada and feature more than 1,500 artists across more than 300 events.”

The two festivals will host nearly 2,000 events with more than 6,000 artists. These events will be followed by Diyarbakır Sur Festival between Oct 1 and 16. As of May next year, İzmir will be included in the cultural road festivals.