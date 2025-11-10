Street cat warms hearts at Sirkeci station

ISTANBUL
At Istanbul’s Sirkeci Marmaray Station, a cat named "Sirkecili" (Sirkeci local) captures the hearts of people by staying close to street musicians. The feline often curls up in instrument cases, swaying to the rhythm, amusing passengers and drawing smiles.

Istanbul is known for its historical streets and its cats, which appear everywhere from mosque courtyards to ferry decks. At Sirkeci, Sirkecili joins musicians throughout the day, sometimes sleeping, sometimes observing and occasionally covering coins left as tips.

Street musician Ara Hamparyan, who has played accordion at the station for about four years, says Sirkecili “loves music, lifts its head to listen and always jumps into my case as soon as we open it. It has left its scent there and enjoys being around us.” Hamparyan adds that passengers often feed and pet the cats.

“Sirkecili is our little guardian,” he says. “People give money to the cats, and they keep it safe. With the cats around, our music feels even better.” Travelers and tourists alike are charmed by the sight of the cats listening and drifting off to the music, making the station’s daily bustle a little warmer.

