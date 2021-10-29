Stray cat living reclusive life for four years on roof

  • October 29 2021 07:00:00

ÇORUM
A stray cat, believed to be “offended” by locals in the Central Anatolian province of Çorum, has been living on a roof for nearly four years and could not be brought down from there despite the efforts made.

A cat living on the roof of a one-story building in the province’s Sungurlu district has been living a reclusive life for four years, refusing to come down and live with people for some unknown reason.

Surviving with food and water left by residents around, the cat does not approach people at all and eats what was left for him after the people leave.

The cat did not respond positively to the efforts made by firefighters, who tried at least four times to bring it down from the roof, said a shopkeeper in the neighborhood.

“I guess he was offended by people, so he has decided to stay away from them and live on the roof,” said Muttalip Yavuz, a tea shop owner working in the quarter.

Ahmet Köylü, a shoemaker on the street, said as the cat was unwilling to come down, his food was taken to him on the roof instead by people.

“Rescue efforts by firefighters were futile. We could not bring him down no matter what we did,” he added.

Turkey,

ECONOMY Turkish trade body, German SMEs group ink cooperation deal

Turkish trade body, German SMEs group ink cooperation deal
