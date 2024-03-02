Stork and fisherman unite in Bursa for 13 consecutive years

Stork and fisherman unite in Bursa for 13 consecutive years

BURSA
Stork and fisherman unite in Bursa for 13 consecutive years

A longstanding friendship between a stork and a fisherman in the Karacabey district of Bursa, a northwestern province, blossomed once again as the majestic bird returned for its thirteenth consecutive year of migration, gracefully resting upon the fisherman’s boat, reigniting a bond forged over the years.

For 13 years, the stork named Yaren, settles in her nest in Eskikaraağaç Stork Village every spring when she comes back from migration. Yaren spends spring and summer with Adem Yılmaz, setting sail on the Uluabat Lake on the fisherman’s boat.

It was noteworthy that Yaren arrived earlier this year compared to previous years. The stork, which migrated early and landed on Yılmaz's boat as of Feb. 29 this year, had arrived on Mar. 17 in 2023.

The Eskikaraağaç Stork Village, the only village representing Türkiye in the European Stork Villages Association, is on a migration route where tens of thousands of storks pass every year during the migration period. The village is also home to resident storks.

The duo’s story gained international fame after it was photographed on the lake. The story was performed as a shadow play in Greece and became the subject of textbooks in Austria and Germany.

In 2019, the documentary “Yaren,” filmed by Burak Doğansoysal and prepared with the contributions of the Karacabey Municipality, returned from the Prague Film Awards with the title of best documentary.

Last year, Karacabey Municipality commissioned a statue of the fisherman Adem and Yaren Stork, immortalizing the story in the village square.

Tens of thousands of tourists who hear the story and want to see the storks closely visit the Stork Village every year. Meanwhile, natural lovers can now watch Yaren Stork’s nest live on a broadcast on YouTube.

unite,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() WTO talks end with no major win, throwing trade body into crisis

WTO talks end with no major win, throwing trade body into 'crisis'
LATEST NEWS

  1. WTO talks end with no major win, throwing trade body into 'crisis'

    WTO talks end with no major win, throwing trade body into 'crisis'

  2. 'Very worried': Scientists fret as Antarctic sea ice dwindles

    'Very worried': Scientists fret as Antarctic sea ice dwindles

  3. Navalny buried in Moscow amid thousands of defiant mourners

    Navalny buried in Moscow amid thousands of defiant mourners

  4. US forces destroy Huthi surface-to-air missile: CENTCOM

    US forces destroy Huthi surface-to-air missile: CENTCOM

  5. Calls for probe, ceasefire follow Israeli gunfire near aid convoy

    Calls for probe, ceasefire follow Israeli gunfire near aid convoy
Recommended
Edirne initiates solar-powered lighting for historic bridges

Edirne initiates solar-powered lighting for historic bridges
Historic Maidens Tower reopens to visitors

Historic Maiden's Tower reopens to visitors
Istanbul sees 25 pct drop in university preference

Istanbul sees 25 pct drop in university preference
Historic Bulgur Palas reopens as cultural center

Historic Bulgur Palas reopens as cultural center
Medieval castle reappears after Yusufeli Dam water released

Medieval castle reappears after Yusufeli Dam water released
Initiative to train women tackles labor shortage in Antalya

Initiative to train women tackles labor shortage in Antalya
WORLD Very worried: Scientists fret as Antarctic sea ice dwindles

'Very worried': Scientists fret as Antarctic sea ice dwindles

Sea ice levels in Antarctica have registered historic lows for three consecutive years, portending grave consequences for life on Earth as we know it.
ECONOMY WTO talks end with no major win, throwing trade body into crisis

WTO talks end with no major win, throwing trade body into 'crisis'

A high-level WTO conference ended Saturday with a temporary extension of an e-commerce moratorium but no deals on agriculture and fisheries, throwing into doubt the effectiveness of the multilateral trade body.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿