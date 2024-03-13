Stones collected from nature become dolls

Stones collected from nature become dolls

HATAY
Stones collected from nature become dolls

A handicraft teacher has drawn great interest to a course she teaches to quake-stricken women in Hatay, using stones collected from nature to make dolls.

The house and handicraft workshop of 42-year-old Çiğdem Fakı in the İsmet İnönü district of İskenderun were severely damaged during the earthquake, described as the disaster of the century, that hit the eastern part of Türkiye last year on Feb. 6. She then began providing stone doll-making classes to women affected by the disaster in a foundation opened in İskenderun's Mustafa Kemal district.

In the course, which quickly became very popular in the district, Fakı is now giving education to 33 earthquake-affected women.

Fakı, who has been teaching handicrafts for 12 years, says that it helps these women feel better and to socialize.

Stating that the women were saved from the negativities of the earthquake thanks to the course, Fakı said that they turn the stones into dolls in local clothes by covering them with ceramic dough and decorating them with paint and varnish.

“We were in İskenderun during the Feb. 6 earthquake. We felt the devastating effects of the earthquake like everyone else. We lost all of our work areas and workshops due to heavy damage. This process affected us and our work very badly. We are still in the process of recovery. I started working with stones while living in Yumurtalık district of Adana 12 years ago. I improved myself by attending courses. Traditional handicrafts are my area of interest. I focused on the stone doll. It is a profession that attracts the attention of women and makes economic contribution to them. We create our dolls with stones and materials we collect from nature. The stone doll making is a traditional art with a history dating back thousands of years. It has been the subject of folk songs, lullabies, fairy tales and stories. It is made of four stones and dough ceramics. While we practice this profession, we actually practice all four arts together. With these arts, we become tailors, painters and sculptors when we shape the doll’s body,” Fakı said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, Iraq to hold security summit in Baghdad

Türkiye, Iraq to hold security summit in Baghdad
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, Iraq to hold security summit in Baghdad

    Türkiye, Iraq to hold security summit in Baghdad

  2. Türkiye, Greece to intensify talks before Mitsotakis’ visit

    Türkiye, Greece to intensify talks before Mitsotakis’ visit

  3. CHP leader calls on Israel to cease attacks amid Ramadan

    CHP leader calls on Israel to cease attacks amid Ramadan

  4. Erdoğan urges caution to prevent 'NATO conflict' amid Ukraine war

    Erdoğan urges caution to prevent 'NATO conflict' amid Ukraine war

  5. UK economy grows 0.2%, sparking hopes of recession exit

    UK economy grows 0.2%, sparking hopes of recession exit
Recommended
Sertab Erener back on Eurovision stage after 21 years

Sertab Erener back on Eurovision stage after 21 years
Producers asked Al Pacino to omit reading nominees

Producers asked Al Pacino to omit reading nominees
Paganinis violin gets X-ray treatment in quest of sound secrets

Paganini's violin gets X-ray treatment in quest of sound secrets
Irelands self-effacing analogue award magnet

Ireland's self-effacing 'analogue' award magnet
Next Super Mario film in 2026, Nintendo says

Next Super Mario film in 2026, Nintendo says
UK royals face questions over altered Princess of Wales image

UK royals face questions over altered Princess of Wales image
WORLD Putin boasts Russia nuclear arsenal better than in US

Putin boasts Russia nuclear arsenal better than in US

President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Russia's nuclear triad — its three-pronged arsenal of weapons launched from land, sea and air — was "much more" advanced than that of the United States.
ECONOMY UK economy grows 0.2%, sparking hopes of recession exit

UK economy grows 0.2%, sparking hopes of recession exit

Britain's economy rebounded slightly in January, data showed Wednesday, sparking hope of an end to recession in a boost to embattled Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ahead of elections.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿