Steel industry’s exports reach $900 million in September

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s steel exports reached $900.5 million in September, showing a slight 0.2 percent decline in value compared to the same month last year, despite a 7.6 percent increase in volume to 1.4 million tons, according to data from the Turkish Steel Producers Association (TÇÜD).

Between January and September, exports rose 12.1 percent year-on-year in volume to 11.4 million tons, while the value increased 3.8 percent to $7.7 billion.

Steel imports also climbed in September, with volumes rising 12.1 percent to 1.5 million tons and value increasing 2.9 percent to $1 billion compared to the same month in 2024.

Crude steel production in September rose 3.3 percent year-on-year to 3.2 million tons. For the first nine months of 2025, output edged up 0.6 percent to 28.1 million tons.

Final steel product consumption increased 9.6 percent annually in September to 3.1 million tons. From January to September, consumption rose 3.9 percent to 28.9 million tons.