Steel industry’s exports reach $900 million in September

Steel industry’s exports reach $900 million in September

ISTANBUL
Steel industry’s exports reach $900 million in September

Türkiye’s steel exports reached $900.5 million in September, showing a slight 0.2 percent decline in value compared to the same month last year, despite a 7.6 percent increase in volume to 1.4 million tons, according to data from the Turkish Steel Producers Association (TÇÜD).

Between January and September, exports rose 12.1 percent year-on-year in volume to 11.4 million tons, while the value increased 3.8 percent to $7.7 billion.

Steel imports also climbed in September, with volumes rising 12.1 percent to 1.5 million tons and value increasing 2.9 percent to $1 billion compared to the same month in 2024.

Crude steel production in September rose 3.3 percent year-on-year to 3.2 million tons. For the first nine months of 2025, output edged up 0.6 percent to 28.1 million tons.

Final steel product consumption increased 9.6 percent annually in September to 3.1 million tons. From January to September, consumption rose 3.9 percent to 28.9 million tons.

 

steel industry, Imports,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israeli militarys ex-top lawyer arrested over video leak scandal

Israeli military's ex-top lawyer arrested over video leak scandal
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israeli military's ex-top lawyer arrested over video leak scandal

    Israeli military's ex-top lawyer arrested over video leak scandal

  2. 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes western Türkiye

    4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes western Türkiye

  3. Prosecutors seek up to 15 years for ousted Esenyurt mayor

    Prosecutors seek up to 15 years for ousted Esenyurt mayor

  4. Iran Khamenei says will not cooperate with US while it backs Israel

    Iran Khamenei says will not cooperate with US while it backs Israel

  5. AKP celebrates 24th year in power

    AKP celebrates 24th year in power
Recommended
Consumers plan to spend 320 euros in November sales

Consumers plan to spend 320 euros in November sales
Turkish manufacturing PMI ticks down in October

Turkish manufacturing PMI ticks down in October
Türkiyes annual inflation at 32.87 pct in October, hitting 47-month low

Türkiye's annual inflation at 32.87 pct in October, hitting 47-month low
Trumps global tariffs to face challenge before Supreme Court

Trump's global tariffs to face challenge before Supreme Court
New UN report tackles inequality-pandemic cycle

New UN report tackles 'inequality-pandemic cycle'
OPEC+ further hikes oil output

OPEC+ further hikes oil output
DHL Group to continue investments in Türkiye

DHL Group to continue investments in Türkiye
WORLD Israeli militarys ex-top lawyer arrested over video leak scandal

Israeli military's ex-top lawyer arrested over video leak scandal

Israeli police arrested former military advocate general Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, the national security minister said yesterday, following a scandal that erupted after she leaked a video appearing to show soldiers abusing a Palestinian detainee.  
ECONOMY Consumers plan to spend 320 euros in November sales

Consumers plan to spend 320 euros in November sales

Turkish consumers are preparing to spend an average of 320 euros (15,539 Turkish Liras) during the November discount season, according to new research by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).
SPORTS Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of referees officiating in professional leagues have been involved in betting activities, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu has revealed in what he described as a sign of “corruption” in Turkish football.
﻿