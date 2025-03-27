State Theaters welcomed 14 mln viewers

ANKARA

From plays by local authors to world literature adaptations, musicals and children's performances, State Theaters (DT) reached a total of 13,993,754 audience members over the past 10 years.

On March 27, called "World Theater Day" by the International Theater Institute in 1961, theaters and theater artists are once again being honored.

With a history stretching from Ancient Greece to the 21st century, theater remains one of the oldest art forms, and DT has been raising its curtains for art lovers for 76 years.

With a diverse repertoire spanning classical works to contemporary plays, State Theaters create unforgettable experiences for theatergoers, keeping their curtains open not only on World Theater Day but every day, both across Türkiye and at prominent international festivals, showcasing the universal language of art.

According to information obtained by an Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, State Theaters attracted 6,159,344 spectators over the past five years and nearly 14 million over the past decade with their wide-ranging productions.

During the 2024-2025 season, DT has reached approximately 1.34 million audience members, setting a new record.

The General Directorate of State Theaters continues to crown its success in the enchanting world of art, carrying out significant projects both nationally and internationally.

Through special initiatives such as the "75th Anniversary: From Novel to Stage Project," "DT Young Stage Project," and "Philosopher Children Project," DT highlights not only the entertaining but also the thought-provoking and profound aspects of art.

Additionally, in collaboration with the Turkish State Railways (TCDD), TCDD Taşımacılık AŞ, and the General Directorate of State Theaters, works are underway to increase cultural activities and promote theatrical arts in cities and districts along railway routes.

The project aims to feature various theatrical performances along railway lines. Apart from DT’s regular and touring performances, the initiative seeks to integrate the "Great Anatolian Tour" project into cities and major districts with central train stations.