State of emergency in quake provinces to end on May 9: AKP official

ANKARA

The state of emergency declared after the earthquakes in the southern province of Kahramanmaraş will end on May 9, ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) Deputy Chairman for Election Affairs Ali İhsan Yavuz said on May 4 in a televised interview.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan issued a decree for the declaration of a state of emergency on Feb. 7. The Turkish parliament voted in favor of a three-month state of emergency in 10 southern provinces severely hit by the devastating earthquakes with the votes of the ruling alliance.

Following the parliamentary approval, the state of emergency entered into force in Adıyaman, Gaziantep, Kilis, Hatay, Malatya, Hatay, Adana, Osmaniye, Kahramanmaraş and Şanlıurfa provinces. These cities were heavily hit by two earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 on Feb. 6.

In line with Article 119 of the constitution, with a state of emergency, the government may bypass bureaucratic procedures and legislative obligations, as well as restrict some freedoms.

The government has the authority to seize all the equipment, vehicles, lands and medical stuff, etc., and charge all citizens between 18 and 60 with certain duties. It can also restrict entry and exit of the areas within the state of emergency, evacuate certain places and transfer people from one district to another.