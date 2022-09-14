Stanley Kubrick show at Istanbul Cinema Museum

ISTANBUL

The most comprehensive exhibition ever made about Stanley Kubrick, who opened new ground in the history of cinema as the creator of masterpieces, will be at the Istanbul Cinema Museum.

The exhibition will provide a chronological overview of all the works of the U.S. director Stanley Kubrick, who lived between 1928 and 1999, and will allow the audience to witness Kubrick’s extraordinary world up close.

Many of Kubrick’s unpublished documents, objects, screenplays, cameras, lenses and original costumes will provide an in-depth look at the artist’s film career.

The Stanley Kubrick exhibition is curated by the Istanbul Cinema Museum curator Zihni Tümer and German Film Museum curators Hans-Peter Reichmann and Tim Heptner.

With special effects, models and interactive spaces on the 3rd and 4th floors of the Istanbul Cinema Museum, specially designed for the exhibition, it will show the artist’s creativity in the context of space and cinema.

The exhibition will present 16 films of Kubrick in chronological order, starting from his first artistic steps in the 1940s to his last film “Eyes Wide Shut.”

It will also present the artist’s projects that have been shot by other directors along with the original gadgets, apparel and models presented in the experience area, inspired by the original design of Kubrick’s masterpiece “2001: Space Odyssey.”

The Culture and Tourism Ministry organizes the Stanley Kubrick exhibition in collaboration with the German Cinema Museum (Deutsches Filmmuseum) in collaboration with Christiane Kubrick, Jan Harlan and the Stanley Kubrick Archive of the University of the Arts London and with support from Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., Sony-Columbia Pictures Industries Inc., Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios Inc., Universal Studios Inc., and SK Film Archives LLC.

The exhibition will open on Oct. 1.