Stanley Kubrick exhibition opens

ISTANBUL
As part of the Beyoğlu Cultural Road Festival, the Stanley Kubrick exhibition was opened on Oct. 1 at the Atlas Cinema’s Istanbul Cinema Museum with the participation of his daughter Katrina Kubrick and producer Jan Harlan.

Türkiye’s first cinema museum, which had been in need for years, was brought to life here as the Istanbul Cinema Museum and this is the most important exhibition at the three-week Beyoğlu Culture Road Festival,” said Ersoy.

“In the Stanley Kubrick exhibition, there are his 16 finished films and three unfinished ones. The most detailed transcripts of a total of 19 films are on display in the exhibition. Türkiye was not on the route of this exhibition, it was changed to coincide with the Beyoğlu Culture Road Festival,” he added.

Speaking at the ceremony, Katharina Kubrick said, “I worked on my father’s films. Each film represents a part of my life and when I see the exhibition and the photographs, every material here brings back my old memories. Thank you for introducing Stanley Kubrick’s films to Türkiye.”

Harlan said, “We talked about the ‘Eyes Wide Shut movie.’ Let me give you an interesting piece of information about that movie. We accomplished 200 percent of what we wanted in that movie by spending just 10 percent over our budget.”

The Stanley Kubrick exhibition is curated by the Istanbul Cinema Museum curator Zihni Tümer and German Film Museum curators Hans-Peter Reichmann and Tim Heptner.

The exhibition provides a chronological overview of all the works of the U.S. director Stanley Kubrick, who lived between 1928 and 1999, and will allow the audience to witness Kubrick’s extraordinary world up close.

Many of Kubrick’s unpublished documents, objects, screenplays, cameras, lenses and original costumes provide an in-depth look at the artist’s film career.

With special effects, models and interactive spaces on the 3rd and 4th floors of the Istanbul Cinema Museum, specially designed for the exhibition, it shows the artist’s creativity in the context of space and cinema.

The exhibition presents 16 films of Kubrick in chronological order, starting from his first artistic steps in the 1940s to his last film “Eyes Wide Shut.”

It also presents the artist’s projects that have been shot by other directors along with the original gadgets, apparel and models presented in the experience area, inspired by the original design of Kubrick’s masterpiece “2001: Space Odyssey.”

