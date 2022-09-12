Standing ovation as Harrison Ford presents new ‘Indiana Jones’ at Disney expo

ANAHEIM
An emotional Harrison Ford last week unveiled a new trailer for the highly anticipated fifth “Indiana Jones” film on the second day of Disney’s biennial D23 Expo, choking up as he described the movie as “fantastic.”

Thousands of fans from around the world flocked to the entertainment giant’s biggest party held in Anaheim, California, to see their favorite characters brought to life and watch the first images of long-awaited movies and series.

The second day of the expo began with a preview of what Disney, Lucasfilm, Marvel and 20th Century Studios have in store for the coming months.

Eighty-year-old Ford received a standing ovation from some 6,000 attendees as he presented a teaser for the new “Indiana Jones” film, which also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

“I’m very proud to say that this one is fantastic,” said Ford, choking back tears.

“And this is one of the reasons,” he added, pointing at Waller-Bridge.

“Keeping up with this guy is exhausting,” replied the British actress.

Lucasfilm unveiled a teaser trailer for its popular space western series “The Mandalorian,” with actors Pedro Pascal, Giancarlo Esposito and Katee Sackhoff received warmly by the audience.

Another highlight was a trailer for the upcoming “Star Wars” series “Andor,” a “Rogue One” spinoff based on adventures of rebel spy character Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna.

Other teasers featured Jude Law in “Skeleton Crew,” Christian Slater in “Willow” and Jon Favreau in “Ahsoka.”

There were also previews of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” premiering in 2023, with an all-star cast that includes Paul Rudd, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas and Bill Murray, as well as of the Halloween special “Werewolf by Night,” starring Gael Garcia Bernal.

The festivities began on Sept. 8 at the vast Anaheim Convention Center.

Celebrating its centennial, Disney said it will include “100 Years of Wonder” in its logo and introduced fans to “Disney100: The Exhibition,” which tells the story of the company founded in October 1923 by Walt Disney and his brother Roy Disney.

A prominent part of the exhibition: the Mickey Mouse One, an aircraft that belonged to Walt Disney himself.

