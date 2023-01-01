Stan Lee documentary comes to Disney+

Stan Lee documentary comes to Disney+

LOS ANGELES
Stan Lee documentary comes to Disney+

The late Marvel Comics visionary Stan Lee will be the focus of an upcoming documentary.

Disney+ announced on Dec. 28, on what would have been Lee’s 100th birthday, that an original documentary about him will arrive in 2023.

Lee, the co-creator of “Spider-Man,” “The Avengers,”X-Men,” along with hundreds of other characters, began his career in 1941.

Lee also appeared in the pages of Marvel Comics and delighted fans with his cameos in Marvel Studios movies.

Marvel Entertainment announced the news with a tweet, adding a a 25-second video teasing the 2023 release.

“100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee,” Marvel Entertainment wrote in a caption that accompanied the teaser. “Stan Lee, an Original documentary, is streaming 2023 on @DisneyPlus,” the tweet read.

One fan commented, “You are a legend Stan we love you. You are the legend. Thanks for MARVEL. It changed my life. Thanks. Happy Birthday.”

TÜRKIYE Foreign ministers meeting with Syrian regime could be held in mid-January: Çavuşoğlu

Foreign ministers meeting with Syrian regime could be held in mid-January: Çavuşoğlu
LATEST NEWS

  1. Foreign ministers meeting with Syrian regime could be held in mid-January: Çavuşoğlu

    Foreign ministers meeting with Syrian regime could be held in mid-January: Çavuşoğlu

  2. Turks celebrate New Year with various events across country

    Turks celebrate New Year with various events across country

  3. Grammy-winning singer Anita Pointer dies at 74

    Grammy-winning singer Anita Pointer dies at 74

  4. UK problems won’t go away in 2023, Sunak warns

    UK problems won’t go away in 2023, Sunak warns

  5. Four cruise lines to pay nearly $450 million for using Cuba port

    Four cruise lines to pay nearly $450 million for using Cuba port
Recommended
Grammy-winning singer Anita Pointer dies at 74

Grammy-winning singer Anita Pointer dies at 74

Bats plunge to ground in cold, saved by incubators, fluids

Bats plunge to ground in cold, saved by incubators, fluids
‘Corsage’ gives a modern edge to Austria’s Empress Elisabeth

‘Corsage’ gives a modern edge to Austria’s Empress Elisabeth
Punk queen turned fashion dame dies

Punk queen turned fashion dame dies
Exhibition for book lovers

Exhibition for book lovers
Petra ancient site reopened to tourists

Petra ancient site reopened to tourists
WORLD Venezuelan opposition strips Guaidó of presidential role

Venezuelan opposition strips Guaidó of 'presidential' role

For three years, Juan Guaidó led the Venezuelan opposition’s efforts to bring about new elections and remove socialist President Nicolás Maduro.

ECONOMY UK problems won’t go away in 2023, Sunak warns

UK problems won’t go away in 2023, Sunak warns

Britain has had a tough 12 months and its problems will not “go away” in 2023, but the coronation of King Charles III will help bring the country together, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in his New Year message.

SPORTS World number three Ruud, Kvitova cruise at United Cup

World number three Ruud, Kvitova cruise at United Cup

World number three Casper Ruud cruised past Thiago Monteiro in straight sets but it was in vain as Norway crashed in their mixed teams United Cup tie against Brazil in Brisbane on Jan. 1.