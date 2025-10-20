St George Church to elevate Cappadocia’s tourism appeal

KAYSERİ
St. George Church in the Yeşilhisar district of the central province of Kayseri, the gateway to Cappadocia, is expected to become one of the region's key tourism destinations once the ongoing restoration work is completed.

The church is located in the district's Güzelöz village, which is believed to be the birthplace of St. George, a venerated figure commemorated through churches and chapels named in his honor worldwide.

The historic neighborhood of Güzelöz attracts attention with its fairy chimneys, rock-carved caves and numerous churches.

At St. George Church, situated between Güzelöz and Başköy, the restoration work initiated by the Culture and Tourism Ministry is expected to boost tourism in the area once completed.

The Başköy neighborhood, adjacent to Güzelöz, also aims to be part of the tourism route, featuring historic Greek houses on the verge of collapse and the stone-built Başköy Primary School dating back to 1913.

Ömer Tosun, president of the Cappadocia Area Tourism Investors Association and Brazil’s honorary consul, told state-run Anadolu Agency (AA) that St. George, who lived in the 3rd century, is a very important figure for Christians and that places of worship have been built in his name in many countries.

Tosun recounted how, following a request from a famous Brazilian film producer they met at a hotel in Cappadocia — “Take me to the village of the Cappadocian saint” — they researched the village with guides.

He said, “St. George Church in Yeşilhisar, Kayseri — the gateway to Cappadocia — is expected to become one of the region's key tourism destinations once ongoing restoration work is completed. We finally found Güzelöz village. We arrived at a church; Brazilian tourists explored it and wept before a painting of St. George on the wall. Then they explained how significant he is in Christian history. St. George is known as a saint for Catholics, Orthodox and Anglicans. He is considered the patron saint of Moscow, England, Brazil and Georgia. The saint was born in this valley. His mother was from Cappadocia and his father from Palestine.”

Tosun noted that the Culture and Tourism Ministry started restoring St. George Church, adding, “Even if it is not a pilgrimage site, it will be a place of respect. This will be a new destination, which means an increase in accommodation options.”

Highlighting the importance of the restoration to open a new destination area in Cappadocia, Tosun added, “I sent a photo of the restoration progress to the Brazilian film producer. He was delighted and cried. ‘I have to come there immediately,’ he said. By restoring the village of St. George, who was born and raised in our region, we are honoring tourism and believers. It will positively contribute to the promotion of our country and region and the number of visitors will increase.”

