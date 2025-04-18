Spring snow storm wreaks deadly havoc in the Alps

More than a meter of snow fell in a few hours in the Alps as a rare spring storm left at least one dead and caused widespread chaos.

Some ski resorts were cut off and roads, trains and schools were closed and cancelled in Switzerland, Italy and France on Aprl 17

A 92-year-old man was found dead by firefighters in his flooded home in the Italian Piedmont region, the fire brigade and media said.

In the French resort of Val Thorens, a woman suffered cardiac arrest after being buried in an avalanche, authorities said.

Several French ski resorts were closed due to the risk of avalanches.

Although snow in April is not rare, the amount that has fallen took authorities and residents by surprise.

In the French resort of Tignes, authorities ordered residents to remain indoors after more than 1.1 meters of snow fell overnight.

The 36,000 people in the Swiss town of Sion were also told to stay home.

In Italy, the air force's weather service reported "intense and abundant" rain that above 1,800 meters turned to snow.

Many roads were shut in all three countries due to fallen trees or the risk of avalanches.

Heavy trucks were banned from using the main Mont Blanc tunnel between France and Italy.

Dozens of trucks that could not get into tunnels were stuck on the A43 highway linking Italy and France.

Trains were also affected, and at one point more than 3,300 French homes were without power, according to local authorities in the Savoy region.

Step by mechanical step, dozens of humanoid robots took to the streets of Beijing early Saturday, joining thousands of their flesh-and-blood counterparts in a world-first half marathon showcasing China's drive to lead the global race in cutting-edge technology.
