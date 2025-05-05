Spring showers to sweep across country amid rising temperatures

ANKARA

Türkiye is expected to experience widespread spring rainfall throughout the week, with temperatures hovering above seasonal averages, according to the country’s meteorological service.

Spring showers will particularly take hold in the afternoons and evenings, with intermittent heavy rain and occasional thunderstorms forecast across the country, stated Fevzi Burak Tekin, a weather forecast expert at the Turkish State Meteorological Service.

Starting in the Mediterranean, the western and interior parts of the Black Sea and the eastern parts of the Eastern Anatolia regions, rainfall is expected to become more widespread on May 7, affecting major parts of the country, including the southeastern Marmara and inland Aegean.

According to Tekin, the wet weather is forecast to continue into May 8 and 9.

In the capital Ankara, showers and possible thunderstorms are forecast for May 7, with temperatures hovering around 26 degrees.

Istanbul, on the other hand, is not expected to see any rain until May 8, with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will range between 24 and 26 degrees in the megacity.