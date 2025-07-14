Spotify confirms Türkiye exit ‘on table’ amid regulatory probe

Spotify confirms Türkiye exit ‘on table’ amid regulatory probe

ISTANBUL
Spotify confirms Türkiye exit ‘on table’ amid regulatory probe

Spotify has acknowledged that suspending its operations in Türkiye or fully exiting the market are among the options it is currently evaluating, as regulatory pressure mounts over alleged violations in the wake of an ongoing investigation launched by the country’s competition watchdog.

Speaking to British newspaper The Times, Spotify representatives confirmed that the company is in contact with Turkish authorities and seeking a resolution but admitted that potential suspension or complete withdrawal from Türkiye is “on the table.”

The investigation follows comments by Culture and Tourism Deputy Minister Batuhan Mumcu, who earlier claimed that some playlists on the platform contained content contrary to Türkiye’s religious and cultural values. He called for legal action and urged relevant institutions to intervene.

Subsequently, the Competition Authority launched a formal probe into Spotify to determine whether the company has hindered the operations of competing firms or engaged in discriminatory practices against artists and content creators. The inquiry will also examine whether Spotify has unfairly favored certain artists with increased visibility and if royalty distribution methods violate Turkish competition law.

In a statement addressing the issue, Spotify reiterated its willingness to cooperate with authorities and emphasized its adherence to local laws. “We are aware of the investigation and are actively working toward a swift and constructive resolution,” the company said. “While we continue to operate in compliance with applicable regulations, we are not in a position to comment further on the scope of the investigation at this stage.”

The future of Spotify’s presence in Türkiye remains uncertain, pending the outcome of a legal review.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() High school students join summer excavations at Konya archaeological site

High school students join summer excavations at Konya archaeological site
LATEST NEWS

  1. High school students join summer excavations at Konya archaeological site

    High school students join summer excavations at Konya archaeological site

  2. Turkish wheelchair athlete eyes Grand Slam glory at Wimbledon

    Turkish wheelchair athlete eyes Grand Slam glory at Wimbledon

  3. Byzantine-era graves unearthed in Heraclea

    Byzantine-era graves unearthed in Heraclea

  4. Project launched to track flamingo chicks

    Project launched to track flamingo chicks

  5. ‘Superman’ and DC Studios fly to a $122 million opening

    ‘Superman’ and DC Studios fly to a $122 million opening
Recommended
Türkiye-Qatar humanitarian pact to amplify joint global relief

Türkiye-Qatar humanitarian pact to amplify joint global relief
Türkiye urges dialogue to halt deadly clashes in southern Syria

Türkiye urges dialogue to halt deadly clashes in southern Syria
Two more juveniles indicted in killing of Minguzzi

Two more juveniles indicted in killing of Minguzzi
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of 2016 coup attempt

Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of 2016 coup attempt
Suspended mayor gets release decision in terror case, remains behind bars

Suspended mayor gets release decision in terror case, remains behind bars
DEM Party set to brief MHP, CHP on peace initiative

DEM Party set to brief MHP, CHP on peace initiative
8 detained in stock manipulation probe in Borsa Istanbul

8 detained in stock manipulation probe in Borsa Istanbul
WORLD Trump gives Russia 50 days to make Ukraine deal

Trump gives Russia 50 days to make Ukraine deal

U.S. President Donald Trump told Russia on Monday to end its Ukraine war within 50 days or face massive new economic sanctions, as he laid out plans for new infusions of weaponry for Kiev via NATO.
ECONOMY Nvidia says it will resume sales of H20 AI chips to China

Nvidia says it will resume sales of 'H20' AI chips to China

U.S. tech giant Nvidia said on Tuesday it will resume sales of its H20 artificial intelligence chips to China, after Washington pledged to remove licensing curbs that had put a stop to exports.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿