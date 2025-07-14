Spotify confirms Türkiye exit ‘on table’ amid regulatory probe

ISTANBUL

Spotify has acknowledged that suspending its operations in Türkiye or fully exiting the market are among the options it is currently evaluating, as regulatory pressure mounts over alleged violations in the wake of an ongoing investigation launched by the country’s competition watchdog.

Speaking to British newspaper The Times, Spotify representatives confirmed that the company is in contact with Turkish authorities and seeking a resolution but admitted that potential suspension or complete withdrawal from Türkiye is “on the table.”

The investigation follows comments by Culture and Tourism Deputy Minister Batuhan Mumcu, who earlier claimed that some playlists on the platform contained content contrary to Türkiye’s religious and cultural values. He called for legal action and urged relevant institutions to intervene.

Subsequently, the Competition Authority launched a formal probe into Spotify to determine whether the company has hindered the operations of competing firms or engaged in discriminatory practices against artists and content creators. The inquiry will also examine whether Spotify has unfairly favored certain artists with increased visibility and if royalty distribution methods violate Turkish competition law.

In a statement addressing the issue, Spotify reiterated its willingness to cooperate with authorities and emphasized its adherence to local laws. “We are aware of the investigation and are actively working toward a swift and constructive resolution,” the company said. “While we continue to operate in compliance with applicable regulations, we are not in a position to comment further on the scope of the investigation at this stage.”

The future of Spotify’s presence in Türkiye remains uncertain, pending the outcome of a legal review.