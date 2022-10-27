Sports should be recognized as human right, says minister

ANTALYA

Sports should be recognized as a human right, Sports and Youth Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu has said, pointing out Türkiye’s ongoing international fight against corruption in sports.

“A universal and ethical sports idea that transcends differences in language, religion, race, gender, nationality, age, and economic status is the keystone for the observance and implementation of human rights in sports,” said Kasapoğlu, speaking at the opening ceremony of the 17th Council of Europe Conference of Ministers Responsible for Sport in the southern province of Antalya.

“In this respect, I believe that efforts towards recognizing sports as a human right should be supported,” he added.

“Sports is one of the most important soft power dynamics of the 21st century.”

While developing the “country of sports” brand, Türkiye continues to fight against issues such as doping, structural and physical inadequacies, violence in sports, racism and corruption, Kasapoğlu noted.

The first country monitoring visit of the Committee on Safety and Security at Sports Events (T-S4), which was established as the supervisory mechanism of the Council of Europe Convention on Integrated Safety, Security and Service Approach at Football Matches and Other Sports Events (CETS-218), will be held in Türkiye in the first quarter of 2023, the minister informed.

Kasapoğlu also stressed that the Council of Europe Convention on the Manipulation of Sports Competitions (the Macolin Convention), which is the only international agreement on the fight against corruption in sports, will also be signed during this conference.

Secretary-General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić also made a speech at the opening.

Sport has the capacity to bring people together, on equal terms, to achieve their very best, she said.

“The charter is clear that participation in sport is considered to be a fundamental right and that discrimination should not be permitted – neither in participating, nor in access to sports facilities, especially for disadvantaged groups,” she added.

She also pointed out that gender equality is a priority of the organization.