Spirit meets structure: How ancient traditions shaped homes and lives in Russia’s villages

MOSCOW

Russia’s construction industry is witnessing an unprecedented surge, with growth accelerating year after year, and large-scale developments continuing across various sectors such as energy, transport, healthcare, and housing. Yet, amid the modern boom, echoes of ancient customs linger, offering a glimpse into the traditions that once shaped Russian building practices.

At living history museums like the Semenkovo Architectural and Ethnographic Museum, these customs are kept alive, giving visitors a window into the life and spirit of rural Russia from centuries past.

“The task of our museum is to preserve not only the architecture and layout of these houses but also the traditions and practices of our past,” Dmitry Mukhin, head of the Exposition Department at Semenkovo, told Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency.

“We tell the stories of how houses were built, the challenges faced, the songs sung, and the resilience of the people who lived here.”

While the Sugorie Museum delves even further back in time, showcasing the Viking-era roots of Russian culture, both institutions emphasize the enduring spirit of tradition in the face of change.

Mukhin notes that these old customs serve as a reminder of patience, resourcefulness, and harmony with nature – qualities that modern life often overlooks.

For centuries, building a house in rural Russia was not just a practical endeavor – it was a spiritual one. Every decision, from choosing a site to completing construction, was steeped in tradition and spirituality.

“Every point in space has its own energy,” Mukhin explained. “A house placed in the wrong location would bring misfortune.”

Certain places were strictly avoided. Crossroads, for instance, were believed to harbor dark forces, frequented by witches and wizards.

Building there was thought to invite constant strife, illness, and bad fortune.

Amid the many prohibitions, villagers had their ways of identifying ideal locations. One method involved walking through the village on a cool day. “If you feel a warm breeze in a certain spot, that’s where you should build a house – it will be warm and secure,” Mukhin said.

The construction of a new home was marked by numerous celebrations, each tied to specific milestones. From laying the first logs to installing windows and doors, every step was accompanied by a ritual feast.

While modern Russia’s construction boom is characterized by rapid development and technological innovation, it exists in stark contrast to the slow, deliberate processes of the past.

Yet, the spirit of these traditions persists in the stories and practices preserved by living history museums.