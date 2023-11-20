Speed limit reduced for e-scooters in Istanbul’s 5 districts

ISTANBUL

Within the scope of safety measures, the Istanbul Municipality Transportation Coordination Center (UKOME) has decided to reduce the speed limit for e-scooters from 20 km/h to 12.5 km/h in five of the city's districts with high pedestrian density.

During the meeting held on Aug. 31, UKOME put out a proposal to establish a speed limit for electric scooters in the districts of Kadıköy, Şişli, Beşiktaş, Beyoğlu, and Fatih. The proposal was accepted by UKOME and the procedures were completed.

Earlier this year, Kadıköy Municipality undertook the task of towing away e-scooters that were inappropriately parked and occupying sidewalks, which reduced the walking space and posed a hazard to pedestrian safety, and took them to the municipality warehouses.