Speed limit reduced for e-scooters in Istanbul’s 5 districts

Speed limit reduced for e-scooters in Istanbul’s 5 districts

ISTANBUL
Speed limit reduced for e-scooters in Istanbul’s 5 districts

Within the scope of safety measures, the Istanbul Municipality Transportation Coordination Center (UKOME) has decided to reduce the speed limit for e-scooters from 20 km/h to 12.5 km/h in five of the city's districts with high pedestrian density.

During the meeting held on Aug. 31, UKOME put out a proposal to establish a speed limit for electric scooters in the districts of Kadıköy, Şişli, Beşiktaş, Beyoğlu, and Fatih. The proposal was accepted by UKOME and the procedures were completed.

Earlier this year, Kadıköy Municipality undertook the task of towing away e-scooters that were inappropriately parked and occupying sidewalks, which reduced the walking space and posed a hazard to pedestrian safety, and took them to the municipality warehouses.

electronic,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Right-wing populist Milei set to take Argentina down uncharted path: No room for lukewarm measures

Right-wing populist Milei set to take Argentina down uncharted path: 'No room for lukewarm measures'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Right-wing populist Milei set to take Argentina down uncharted path: 'No room for lukewarm measures'

    Right-wing populist Milei set to take Argentina down uncharted path: 'No room for lukewarm measures'

  2. World must 'act urgently' to stop humanitarian crisis in Gaza: China FM

    World must 'act urgently' to stop humanitarian crisis in Gaza: China FM

  3. Tradition and innovation!

    Tradition and innovation!

  4. Some 31 premature babies evacuated from Gaza's largest hospital, scores of trauma patients remain

    Some 31 premature babies evacuated from Gaza's largest hospital, scores of trauma patients remain

  5. EU-funded project supports SMEs in quake-hit areas

    EU-funded project supports SMEs in quake-hit areas
Recommended
Ankara condemns Israeli attack on UN-run school in Gaza

Ankara condemns Israeli attack on UN-run school in Gaza
Naval Academy marks 250th year of foundation

Naval Academy marks 250th year of foundation
Airport frisking exemption for judges to cause problems: Minister

Airport frisking exemption for judges to cause problems: Minister
Snowfall, fierce storms batter many provinces

Snowfall, fierce storms batter many provinces
Millions of students return to school after mid-term break

Millions of students return to school after mid-term break
Expert suggests planting hazelnuts at higher altitudes

Expert suggests planting hazelnuts at higher altitudes
WORLD Right-wing populist Milei set to take Argentina down uncharted path: No room for lukewarm measures

Right-wing populist Milei set to take Argentina down uncharted path: 'No room for lukewarm measures'

 What many deemed impossible just months ago is reality: right-wing populist Javier Milei resoundingly won Argentina's presidency.
ECONOMY EU-funded project supports SMEs in quake-hit areas

EU-funded project supports SMEs in quake-hit areas

The closing ceremony under the DAHIL Project, financed by the European Union, took place on Nov. 16 to showcase Stichting SPARK's rapid intervention, strong local collaborations, and sustainable support to SMEs in the earthquake-affected region of Türkiye.
SPORTS VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR was supposed to help cut out egregious and costly refereeing mistakes but the technology has come under heavy fire from Premier League managers who have lost faith in the system.