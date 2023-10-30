Spectacular displays by farmers, students widely shared

ISTANBUL

Photos and videos of farmers sending commemorative messages via their fields and hundreds of students clad in the silhouette of Türkiye’s founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk to mark the Turkish Republic's centenary are making rounds on social media, touching the hearts of many.

As Türkiye commemorated its 100th year through nationwide events during the week of Oct. 29, one of the most remarkable and commendable highlights undoubtedly came from the myriad of activities organized by thousands of schools.

Messages such as "The Republic at 100" and "Happy 100 years," accompanied by the images of Atatürk's portrait and silhouette alongside the Turkish flag, captured the essence of students' performances, creatively using their own bodies.

In Istanbul’s Silivri district, 600 high school students, clad in red and white garments representing the colors of the Turkish flag, formed the words "100th year" in their schoolyard.

These students, under the watchful eye of a World Children's Records referee, also broke the record for the "Largest Number of Children Creating a Formation on Foundation Day" with their choreography. Their accomplishment was officially acknowledged, and they were entered into the World Children's Records Book.

Furthermore, footage taken from helicopters, featuring numerous farmers etching messages into the earth with the plows of their tractors, became one of the most widely shared images throughout the week.

In the northern province of Amasya, a farmer inscribed "Republic" onto his field using his tractor as a helicopter carrying military personnel captured the moment.

These poignant scenes were shared on the official social media account of the Defense Ministry with a note: "We salute our dedicated farmer, so deeply devoted to his country and state, who express his love for the republic by inscribing it in his field."