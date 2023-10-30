Spectacular displays by farmers, students widely shared

Spectacular displays by farmers, students widely shared

ISTANBUL
Spectacular displays by farmers, students widely shared

Photos and videos of farmers sending commemorative messages via their fields and hundreds of students clad in the silhouette of Türkiye’s founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk to mark the Turkish Republic's centenary are making rounds on social media, touching the hearts of many.

As Türkiye commemorated its 100th year through nationwide events during the week of Oct. 29, one of the most remarkable and commendable highlights undoubtedly came from the myriad of activities organized by thousands of schools.

Messages such as "The Republic at 100" and "Happy 100 years," accompanied by the images of Atatürk's portrait and silhouette alongside the Turkish flag, captured the essence of students' performances, creatively using their own bodies.

In Istanbul’s Silivri district, 600 high school students, clad in red and white garments representing the colors of the Turkish flag, formed the words "100th year" in their schoolyard.

These students, under the watchful eye of a World Children's Records referee, also broke the record for the "Largest Number of Children Creating a Formation on Foundation Day" with their choreography. Their accomplishment was officially acknowledged, and they were entered into the World Children's Records Book.

Furthermore, footage taken from helicopters, featuring numerous farmers etching messages into the earth with the plows of their tractors, became one of the most widely shared images throughout the week.

In the northern province of Amasya, a farmer inscribed "Republic" onto his field using his tractor as a helicopter carrying military personnel captured the moment.

These poignant scenes were shared on the official social media account of the Defense Ministry with a note: "We salute our dedicated farmer, so deeply devoted to his country and state, who express his love for the republic by inscribing it in his field."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Republic embarks on Century of Türkiye, says Erdoğan

Republic embarks on 'Century of Türkiye,' says Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Republic embarks on 'Century of Türkiye,' says Erdoğan

    Republic embarks on 'Century of Türkiye,' says Erdoğan

  2. Turkish, US top diplomats discuss Israeli-Hamas conflict

    Turkish, US top diplomats discuss Israeli-Hamas conflict

  3. Colombia's ruling left loses elections in major cities

    Colombia's ruling left loses elections in major cities

  4. Top China, Russia officials warn foreign forces stoking turmoil

    Top China, Russia officials warn foreign forces stoking turmoil

  5. Return to Sudan talks brings no respite for Darfur

    Return to Sudan talks brings no respite for Darfur
Recommended
21-year-old letters delivered on Türkiye’s centennial

21-year-old letters delivered on Türkiye’s centennial
Commemorative coin released to mark centenary

Commemorative coin released to mark centenary
Şahika Ercümen performs special dive to mark centenary

Şahika Ercümen performs special dive to mark centenary
Cultivation of purple potatoes expands in Anatolia

Cultivation of purple potatoes expands in Anatolia
Norwegian cyclist dies after hit by truck in Trabzon

Norwegian cyclist dies after hit by truck in Trabzon
Medusa Mosaic to be shielded for winter protection

Medusa Mosaic to be shielded for winter protection
WORLD Colombias ruling left loses elections in major cities

Colombia's ruling left loses elections in major cities

Left-wing candidates lost in a slew of local elections in Colombia on Sunday, the electoral authority reported, in what analysts described as a rebuke to the government of President Gustavo Petro.
ECONOMY Bulgaria placed on money laundering grey list

Bulgaria placed on money laundering grey list

Global anti-money laundering watchdog the Financial Action Task Force (FAFT) said it added EU member Bulgaria on its "grey list" of countries subject to increased monitoring.
SPORTS Man Utd say big goodbye to Bobby Charlton with win

Man Utd say 'big goodbye' to Bobby Charlton with win

Manchester United beat Sheffield United 2-1 on Oct. 21 night on an emotionally charged evening as the Premier League giant said a "big goodbye" to club great Bobby Charlton, who died earlier in the day.