Spanish PM accuses judges of 'doing politics' in graft cases

MADRID

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has accused some judges of "doing politics," as he faces mounting pressure over corruption cases affecting his inner circle, including his wife and brother.

"That there are judges who do politics and politicians who try to do justice, there is no doubt," he said during an interview with public television station TVE on Sept. 1 when asked about the cases.

"Fortunately it is a minority, but it exists and it causes terrible damage, immense harm to justice and to the judiciary."

The Socialist leader, in power since 2018, said the cases against his relatives were baseless and driven by complaints from far-right groups.

"Never would I have thought that this could happen to a person with political responsibilities, especially when it comes from false accusations, press clippings from far-right organizations that present them in some courts to open a case," he said.

Sanchez's wife, Begona Gomez, has been under investigation since April last year for alleged corruption and influence peddling related to her past academic job at Madrid's Complutense University.

His younger brother, David Sanchez, is under investigation for alleged embezzlement, influence peddling and tax fraud.

The prime minister's former right-hand man, Santos Cerdan, was detained in June in a probe into kickbacks for public contracts.

Former Transport Minister Jose Luis Abalos and his adviser Koldo Garcia are also under investigation in the same case.