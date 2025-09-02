Spanish PM accuses judges of 'doing politics' in graft cases

Spanish PM accuses judges of 'doing politics' in graft cases

MADRID
Spanish PM accuses judges of doing politics in graft cases

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has accused some judges of "doing politics," as he faces mounting pressure over corruption cases affecting his inner circle, including his wife and brother.

"That there are judges who do politics and politicians who try to do justice, there is no doubt," he said during an interview with public television station TVE on Sept. 1 when asked about the cases.

"Fortunately it is a minority, but it exists and it causes terrible damage, immense harm to justice and to the judiciary."

The Socialist leader, in power since 2018, said the cases against his relatives were baseless and driven by complaints from far-right groups.

"Never would I have thought that this could happen to a person with political responsibilities, especially when it comes from false accusations, press clippings from far-right organizations that present them in some courts to open a case," he said.

Sanchez's wife, Begona Gomez, has been under investigation since April last year for alleged corruption and influence peddling related to her past academic job at Madrid's Complutense University.

His younger brother, David Sanchez, is under investigation for alleged embezzlement, influence peddling and tax fraud.

The prime minister's former right-hand man, Santos Cerdan, was detained in June in a probe into kickbacks for public contracts.

Former Transport Minister Jose Luis Abalos and his adviser Koldo Garcia are also under investigation in the same case.

Spain, PM, Graft,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel launches new spy satellite to expand surveillance across Middle East

Israel launches new spy satellite to expand surveillance across Middle East
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel launches new spy satellite to expand surveillance across Middle East

    Israel launches new spy satellite to expand surveillance across Middle East

  2. Israel launches second phase of offensive to occupy Gaza City

    Israel launches second phase of offensive to occupy Gaza City

  3. Aid airdrops over Gaza suspended: Jordanian official

    Aid airdrops over Gaza suspended: Jordanian official

  4. Trump assures Polish leader of continued US military presence

    Trump assures Polish leader of continued US military presence

  5. Putin vows to carry on fighting in Ukraine if peace deal not reached

    Putin vows to carry on fighting in Ukraine if peace deal not reached
Recommended
Israel launches new spy satellite to expand surveillance across Middle East

Israel launches new spy satellite to expand surveillance across Middle East
Israel launches second phase of offensive to occupy Gaza City

Israel launches second phase of offensive to occupy Gaza City
Aid airdrops over Gaza suspended: Jordanian official

Aid airdrops over Gaza suspended: Jordanian official
Trump assures Polish leader of continued US military presence

Trump assures Polish leader of continued US military presence
Putin vows to carry on fighting in Ukraine if peace deal not reached

Putin vows to carry on fighting in Ukraine if peace deal not reached
Protests erupt in Israel as military faces reservist shortage

Protests erupt in Israel as military faces reservist shortage
NATO chief expects clarity soon on Europes contribution to Ukraine guarantees

NATO chief expects 'clarity' soon on Europe's contribution to Ukraine guarantees
WORLD Israel launches new spy satellite to expand surveillance across Middle East

Israel launches new spy satellite to expand surveillance across Middle East

Israel has launched a new military reconnaissance satellite as part of efforts to expand its surveillance capabilities across the Middle East, including in Iran and Yemen.
ECONOMY Annual inflation drops to 32.9 percent in August

Annual inflation drops to 32.9 percent in August

Türkiye's annual inflation rate fell to 32.95 percent in August, official data has shown.

SPORTS Türkiye to play Serbia for EuroBasket group lead

Türkiye to play Serbia for EuroBasket group lead

Turkish men’s national basketball team will take on tournament favorite Serbia on Sept. 3 in a match to decide the winner of EuroBasket Group A.
﻿