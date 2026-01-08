Russian strikes leave two Ukraine regions without power


A large-scale Russian drone attack knocked out power to Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, leaving thousands without electricity or heating, the state operator said Thursday as temperatures dipped below freezing.

Russia has pounded its neighbor with almost daily drone and missile attacks since it launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

As in previous winters, Russia has intensified its strikes on Ukraine's energy sites, triggering heating and water outages, which Kiev and its allies say is a deliberate strategy to wear down the civilian population.

"The enemy has carried out a massive drone attack on the energy infrastructure of several regions," state-owned operator Ukrenergo said Thursday.

"As a result, most consumers in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, including regional centers, have lost power."

Dnipropetrovsk's critical energy infrastructure was damaged in the attack, according to its military head Vladyslav Gaivanenko.

"The situation is difficult. However, as soon as the security situation allows, energy workers will begin restoration work," he posted on Telegram.

In Zaporizhzhia, the electricity supply was restored to "key facilities," but most consumers were still without power, according to governor Ivan Fedorov.

"We are working around the clock to restore power to all consumers as soon as possible," he said, adding that the water supply had mostly resumed.

Kiev has responded to the long-running targeting of its energy grid with strikes on Russian oil depots and refineries, seeking to cut off Moscow's vital energy exports and trigger fuel shortages.

