Spanish gov’t approves purchase of Türkiye’s Hürjet aircraft

MADRID

The Spanish government has approved the purchase of Türkiye’s first domestically produced jet trainer and light attack aircraft, the Hürjet, developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ).

The decision was announced following the Spanish cabinet’s regular weekly meeting on Oct. 28. In a statement, the government said it had authorized a 3.12-billion-euro ($3.6 billion) contract for an Integrated Training System for Combat (ITS-C) aircraft to replace the country’s existing AE.09 (F5) fleet.

The deal includes the acquisition of 45 Hürjet aircraft from Türkiye.

According to the cabinet statement, the program aims to “update, expand and renew the capabilities needed for the Air and Space Force to train pilots specialized in combat and attack missions.”

Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2028, with the first aircraft expected to enter service in the 2029-2030 training cycle. The Hürjets are projected to remain in service for at least 30 years.

The agreement will be valid until Nov. 30, 2035, with no extension option.

According to Spanish defense outlet Infodefensa, Airbus will act as the main coordinator of the project within Spain’s aviation industry. The program will also involve 15 major Spanish aerospace companies, including Aciturri, Aernnova, Aertec, Airtificial, Amper and Centum.

The report added that Spain’s Industry Ministry will provide 1.04 billion euros ($1.6 billion) in financing over five years.

A report by the site Actualidad Aeroespacial said the partnership will “take advantage of the Turkish aerospace industry’s advanced capabilities in developing the supersonic, single-engine, twin-seat Hürjet.” The aircraft’s design is expected to form the technological foundation for Spain’s next-generation training system.