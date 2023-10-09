Spain's first private rocket successfully lifts off

Spain's first private rocket successfully lifts off

MADRID
Spains first private rocket successfully lifts off

A Spanish company has launched the country's first private rocket in a step towards bringing Spain into the exclusive club of space-faring nations.

The launch of the small MIURA1 rocket took place from a military base in the southern region of Andalusia on Oct. 7, according to the company, PLD Space.

The company hailed the launch as "successful" and said it had achieved all its "technical objectives", with the rocket rising 46 kilometers above the Gulf of Cadiz.

After five minutes in flight, it landed in the Atlantic Ocean, where PLD Space said it would send a team to recover it.

The launch was hailed as a "milestone" by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in a posting on social media.

The rocket is the first step in the development of MIURA5, a 35-meter-high, two-stage mini-launch vehicle designed to place satellites weighing less than 500 kilograms into orbit from 2025.

According to PLD Space, 70 percent of the components developed for MIURA1 will be used for MIURA5.

Under a deal signed with the French National Centre for Space Studies, the mini-launcher will take off from the Kourou Space Centre in French Guiana.

Founded in 2011 by two Spanish academics, PLD Space is one of several European start-ups to have embarked on the development of a mini-satellite launcher in response to the fast-growing market for launching micro-satellites into orbit.

Compared with large launchers such as SpaceX's Falcon 9 or ArianeGroup's Ariane 6, small rockets have a number of uses, including the ability to carry a single satellite.

They can also be launched more quickly.

Economy, Space X,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Late-night TV shows announce their return

Late-night TV shows announce their return
LATEST NEWS

  1. Late-night TV shows announce their return

    Late-night TV shows announce their return

  2. Şimşek to attend IMF-World Bank annual meeting this week

    Şimşek to attend IMF-World Bank annual meeting this week

  3. Spain's first private rocket successfully lifts off

    Spain's first private rocket successfully lifts off

  4. Kenya’s Ruto to ask China for $1billion loan

    Kenya’s Ruto to ask China for $1billion loan

  5. Controversy surrounds ‘AI therapist’

    Controversy surrounds ‘AI therapist’
Recommended
SunExpress carries some 10 million passengers

SunExpress carries some 10 million passengers
Industrial production data to be unveiled

Industrial production data to be unveiled
Mediation failing to resolve landlord-tenant disputes

Mediation failing to resolve landlord-tenant disputes
Şimşek to attend IMF-World Bank annual meeting this week

Şimşek to attend IMF-World Bank annual meeting this week
Kenya’s Ruto to ask China for $1billion loan

Kenya’s Ruto to ask China for $1billion loan
World cant unplug existing energy system: COP28 head

World can't 'unplug' existing energy system: COP28 head
WORLD Two German state elections expected to bring wins for conservative national opposition

Two German state elections expected to bring wins for conservative national opposition

Two German states hold elections on Sunday at the halfway mark of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's unpopular national government, with polls showing the center-right opposition well ahead and Germany's interior minister facing an uphill struggle in a bid to become governor of her home region.

ECONOMY Şimşek to attend IMF-World Bank annual meeting this week

Şimşek to attend IMF-World Bank annual meeting this week

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek is scheduled to attend the International Monetary Fund (IMF) - World Bank annual meeting this week in Morocco’s Marrakech.

SPORTS Tour of Türkiye kicks off in Alanya

Tour of Türkiye kicks off in Alanya

The Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) has commenced in southern Alanya town with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.