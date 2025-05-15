Spain signs deal to buy light attack aircraft HÜRJET

Spain signs deal to buy light attack aircraft HÜRJET

MADRID
Spain signs deal to buy light attack aircraft HÜRJET

Spain signed a pact with Türkiye on Wednesday to import HÜRJET, the country's first indigenously developed jet trainer and light attack aircraft manufactured by Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. (TAI).

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) also includes plans to co-produce the aircraft's infrastructure in Spain.

Deputy Defense Ministers Musa Heybet and Suay Alpay, Türkiye's Ambassador to Madrid Nuket Küçükel Ezberci, TAI General Manager Mehmet Demiroğlu, Spain's Director General of Defense Industrial Strategy and Innovation, and Air and Space Force Lieutenant General Miguel Ivorra, other officials attended the signing ceremony in Madrid.

“Today, Türkiye has once again demonstrated its strength in defense aviation to the entire world," Alpay told state-run Anadolu Agency.

He noted that HÜRJET is a project developed with national resources and that he personally signed off on it. “This is truly a special and valuable day for Türkiye, Spain and Europe. Evaluating global developments, everyone has already seen that Europe cannot proceed without Türkiye. Today’s agreement is a concrete sign of that. It should be seen as a signal flare."

Highlighting the critical nature of Spain being both a NATO and EU member, Alpay said this makes the HÜRJET agreement even more significant: “Today’s geopolitical conditions and developments have once again demonstrated how important and strong Türkiye’s position is in terms of its potential," he further said.

