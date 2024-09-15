Spain 'rejects' claim of involvement in plot in Venezuela

Spain 'rejects' claim of involvement in plot in Venezuela

MADRID
Spain rejects claim of involvement in plot in Venezuela

Spain rejects allegations by Venezuela that Madrid was involved in a plot to destabilize the government of the Latin American country, a Foreign Ministry source said on Sunday.

"Spain denies and categorically rejects any insinuation that it is involved in a political destabilization operation in Venezuela," the source told AFP after three Americans, two Spaniards and a Czech citizen were detained in Venezuela and accused of involvement in a plot against the government.

The government has "confirmed" that the two Spanish detainees are not part of Spain's CNI spy agency "or any other state body," the source added.

"Spain defends a democratic and peaceful solution to the situation in Venezuela," the source said.

Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said on Sept. 14 that the foreign nationals were being held on suspicion of planning an attack on President Nicolas Maduro and his government.

He said two Spaniards were recently detained in Puerto Ayacucho in the southwest over the alleged plot linked to intelligence agencies in the United States and Spain as well as to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado.

A U.S. State Department spokesperson said Saturday that "any claims of U.S. involvement in a plot to overthrow Maduro are categorically false."

The arrests come amid heightened tensions between Venezuela and both the U.S. and Spain over Venezuela's disputed July 28 presidential election, which the country's opposition accuses Maduro of “stealing.”

Maduro, who succeeded iconic left-wing leader Hugo Chavez on his death in 2013, insists he won a third term but failed to release detailed voting tallies to back his claim.

Tensions between Caracas and former colonial power Spain rose sharply after Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, 75, went into exile in Spain a week ago, after being threatened with arrest.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Exploding pagers injure hundreds of Hezbollah members

Exploding pagers injure hundreds of Hezbollah members
LATEST NEWS

  1. Exploding pagers injure hundreds of Hezbollah members

    Exploding pagers injure hundreds of Hezbollah members

  2. Narin strangled to death: Forensic report

    Narin strangled to death: Forensic report

  3. Swiss Days to focus on the ‘civil aviation and arbitration law’

    Swiss Days to focus on the ‘civil aviation and arbitration law’

  4. Meta's ban on Russian state media outlets 'unacceptable': Kremlin

    Meta's ban on Russian state media outlets 'unacceptable': Kremlin

  5. Türkiye to continue intelligence diplomacy for Gaza, Ukraine war

    Türkiye to continue intelligence diplomacy for Gaza, Ukraine war
Recommended
Exploding pagers injure hundreds of Hezbollah members

Exploding pagers injure hundreds of Hezbollah members
Metas ban on Russian state media outlets unacceptable: Kremlin

Meta's ban on Russian state media outlets 'unacceptable': Kremlin
I am a rapist: Frenchman says in trial over mass rape of wife

'I am a rapist': Frenchman says in trial over mass rape of wife
US Secret Service insists Trump well-protected

US Secret Service insists Trump well-protected

Gunmen attack police base in Mali capital

Gunmen attack police base in Mali capital
Von der Leyen reveals EUs new top line-up

Von der Leyen reveals EU's new top line-up
Myanmar flooding death toll jumps to 226

Myanmar flooding death toll jumps to 226
WORLD Exploding pagers injure hundreds of Hezbollah members

Exploding pagers injure hundreds of Hezbollah members

Exploding pagers injured hundreds of Hezbollah members across Lebanon on Tuesday, a source close to the group told AFP, with another source close to the group reporting no deaths.
ECONOMY Swiss Days to focus on the ‘civil aviation and arbitration law’

Swiss Days to focus on the ‘civil aviation and arbitration law’

The Swiss Days, an event organized by the Consulate General of Switzerland in Istanbul, together with the Swiss Business Hub Türkiye and the Swiss Chamber of Commerce in Türkiye, will be held in Istanbul on Sept. 20-21.  
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League group match Monday as Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to a home victory.
﻿