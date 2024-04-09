Spain axes 'golden visa' to curb property speculation

Spain axes 'golden visa' to curb property speculation

MADRID
Spain axes golden visa to curb property speculation

Spain is to axe its so-called "golden visa" scheme under which foreign investors get residency for a 500,000-euro-investment in property, to curb the speculation blighting many Spanish cities, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said.

The government is going to "do away with the so-called golden visa scheme that allows access to residency in exchange for investing 500,000 euros in property," Sanchez said. 

The move will allow the government to fight against "speculative investment" in property, which is preventing "many young people and families" from accessing housing, he said.

The scheme, which was introduced in 2013 when the economy was struggling and Spain wanted to attract foreign capital, offers non-EU investors a three-year work and residency permit in exchange for investing at least 500,000 euros ($542,000) in property or a Spanish company.

"Today, 94 out of every hundred visas of this nature are linked to property investment that is concentrated in large cities," he said, pointing to Barcelona, Madrid, Malaga and Alicante in the south, Valencia in the east and Spain's Mediterranean Balearic Islands.

In recent months, several countries in southern Europe that set up similar schemes during the financial crisis, have tightened the rules or dropped the offer altogether to ease their respective housing crises.

In February 2023, Portugal ended its golden visa programme which had significantly pushed up house prices, and last month, Greece tightened the rules on its own scheme, raising the required investment to as much as 800,000 euros.

In 2019, Brussels urged member states to crack down on such schemes, saying they largely benefited wealthy Chinese and Russian investors, and warned that the practise was likely to facilitate corruption and money laundering.

axed,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fenerbahçe faces disciplinary action after Super Cup walkout

Fenerbahçe faces disciplinary action after Super Cup walkout
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fenerbahçe faces disciplinary action after Super Cup walkout

    Fenerbahçe faces disciplinary action after Super Cup walkout

  2. Israel blocking more food than other aid in hunger-stalked Gaza: UN

    Israel blocking more food than other aid in hunger-stalked Gaza: UN

  3. Spain axes 'golden visa' to curb property speculation

    Spain axes 'golden visa' to curb property speculation

  4. Erdoğan pledges economic focus until next elections

    Erdoğan pledges economic focus until next elections

  5. Israel's security at 'core' of Berlin foreign policy, Germany tells UN court

    Israel's security at 'core' of Berlin foreign policy, Germany tells UN court
Recommended
Authorities tightening inspections over tax evasions

Authorities tightening inspections over tax evasions
Türkiye, Russia work on bank transfer issues: Kremlin

Türkiye, Russia work on bank transfer issues: Kremlin
Health tourism revenues reach $2.3 billion last year

Health tourism revenues reach $2.3 billion last year
EU agrees tougher restrictions on Ukraine farm imports

EU agrees tougher restrictions on Ukraine farm imports
Person comes forward to claim $1.3 billion jackpot in Oregon

Person comes forward to claim $1.3 billion jackpot in Oregon
Gov’t determined to achieve sustainable growth: VP Yılmaz

Gov’t determined to achieve sustainable growth: VP Yılmaz
WORLD Israel blocking more food than other aid in hunger-stalked Gaza: UN

Israel blocking more food than other aid in hunger-stalked Gaza: UN

Israel is blocking far more convoys carrying food aid within Gaza, where famine is looming, than convoys carrying other kinds of aid, the U.N. said Tuesday.
ECONOMY Spain axes golden visa to curb property speculation

Spain axes 'golden visa' to curb property speculation

Spain is to axe its so-called "golden visa" scheme under which foreign investors get residency for a 500,000-euro-investment in property, to curb the speculation blighting many Spanish cities, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe faces disciplinary action after Super Cup walkout

Fenerbahçe faces disciplinary action after Super Cup walkout

Fenerbahçe's contentious protest during the Turkish Super Cup on April 7 has resulted in disciplinary action by football authorities, as the club walked off the field just 100 seconds into the match against rival Galatasaray.
﻿