SpaceX launches the 11th test flight of its mega Starship

SpaceX launches the 11th test flight of its mega Starship

BOCA CHICA
SpaceX launches the 11th test flight of its mega Starship

SpaceX has launched another of its mammoth Starship rockets on a test flight, successfully making it halfway around the world while releasing mock satellites like last time.

Starship — the biggest and most powerful rocket ever built — thundered into the evening sky from the southern tip of Texas. The booster peeled away and made a controlled entry into the Gulf of Mexico as planned, with the spacecraft skimming space before descending into the Indian Ocean. Nothing was recovered.

It was the 11th test flight for a full-scale Starship, which SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk intends to use to send people to Mars. NASA’s need is more immediate. The space agency cannot land astronauts on the moon by decade's end without the 403-foot (123-meter) Starship, the reusable vehicle meant to get them from lunar orbit down to the surface and back up.

The previous test flight in August — a success after a string of explosive failures — followed a similar path with similar goals. More maneuvering was built in this time, especially for the spacecraft. SpaceX conducted a series of tests during the spacecraft's entry over the Indian Ocean as practice for future landings back at the launch site.

Like before, Starship carried up eight mock satellites mimicking SpaceX’s Starlinks. The entire flight lasted just over an hour, originating from Starbase near the Mexican border.

SpaceX is modifying its Cape Canaveral launch sites to accommodate Starships, in addition to the much smaller Falcon rockets used to transport astronauts and supplies to the International Space Station for NASA.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Hamas says has handed over all hostage remains it can reach

Hamas says has handed over all hostage remains it can reach
LATEST NEWS

  1. Hamas says has handed over all hostage remains it can reach

    Hamas says has handed over all hostage remains it can reach

  2. Erdoğan reaffirms Türkiye’s commitment to Sharm el-Sheikh declaration

    Erdoğan reaffirms Türkiye’s commitment to Sharm el-Sheikh declaration

  3. German FM to visit Türkiye for key talks

    German FM to visit Türkiye for key talks

  4. Anti-terror panel hosts women, youth associations

    Anti-terror panel hosts women, youth associations

  5. Erdoğan highlights equality, fairness for all citizens

    Erdoğan highlights equality, fairness for all citizens
Recommended
Türkiye prepares to launch 5G era

Türkiye prepares to launch 5G era
Turkish tea finds buyers in 112 countries

Turkish tea finds buyers in 112 countries
Mehmet Şimşek to meet in investors in US

Mehmet Şimşek to meet in investors in US
Fed flags concern about sharp slowdown in job creation

Fed flags concern about sharp slowdown in job creation
Dutch tech giant ASML posts stable profits

Dutch tech giant ASML posts stable profits
China says it is ready to fight to the end in US trade war

China says it is ready to 'fight to the end' in US trade war
IMF raises 2025 global growth forecast on modest US trade shock

IMF raises 2025 global growth forecast on 'modest' US trade shock
WORLD Hamas says has handed over all hostage remains it can reach

Hamas says has handed over all hostage remains it can reach

Hamas said Wednesday it has handed back the remains of all the deceased hostages that it can reach, as the Israeli military said the Red Cross had received two more bodies in Gaza.
ECONOMY Türkiye prepares to launch 5G era

Türkiye prepares to launch 5G era

Türkiye will hold its 5G tender on Oct. 16, marking a major milestone in the country’s digital transformation efforts.

SPORTS Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye hosts Georgia in a qualifying stage match on Oct. 14 in its bid to earn a berth in the 2026 World Cup.  
﻿