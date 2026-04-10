Southeastern provinces become new frontier in Türkiye’s tourism expansion

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s leading travel association is set to launch the second phase of its “Tourism Century” initiative in the southeastern provinces of Batman and Şırnak, marking a continued effort to diversify the country’s tourism geography beyond its traditional hubs.

The program, carried out by the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB) in cooperation with the Gaziantep Municipality, will unfold between May 3 and 8. During this period, delegations of travel agencies will participate in a series of coordinated activities, including a sectoral conference, site visits, and a press launch designed to introduce the region’s tourism assets to a wider audience.

The initiative is being led by Gaziantep Mayor Fatma Şahin, whose administration is positioning its development model as a template for the region.

Unveiled at a press conference in the southern province of Antalya, the second phase reflects a strategic pivot toward underrepresented destinations in southeastern Türkiye. The region, long associated with its complex security history, is increasingly being reframed through its cultural, historical, and natural assets after security operations cleared the wider region of PKK members.

The PKK terrorist organization began laying down its weapons in a symbolic ceremony on July 11, 2025, in northern Iraq, the first concrete step toward a promised disarmament, as part of the government's "terror-free Türkiye" initiative.

Authorities and sector representatives say that recent improvements in infrastructure and stability have created conditions conducive to tourism-led growth.

Particular emphasis is placed on heritage sites such as Hasankeyf, where extensive preservation and redevelopment efforts have sought to maintain its archaeological significance while adapting it into a visitor-oriented destination. The site, with its millennia-old settlement layers, cave structures, and newly established Archaeopark, is expected to play a central role in promotional campaigns.

The long-term objective is to expand tourism activity both geographically and seasonally, integrating lesser-known regions into established travel circuits.

The project builds on earlier implementation in the southwestern province of Burdur, where coordinated engagement with travel agencies resulted in increased visibility and inclusion in tour programs.

Replicating this model in southeastern provinces, officials aim to generate similar momentum by aligning local governance, private sector actors, and cultural assets under a unified promotional strategy.

The initiative is also expected to extend to the southeastern province of Diyarbakır.