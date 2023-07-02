South Koreans grow younger with new age counting

SEOUL

As South Korea campaigns to retire an old and odd age-counting method that makes people a year or two older than they really are, children are among the few who seem most eager to stick with the past.

“I turned 6 and then became 5 again,” Kim Da-in said when a TV reporter asked her about a new law that went into effect Wednesday that formalizes the international age-counting method in administrative and civil laws and encourages people to tally their own ages accordingly.

South Korea's traditional age-counting custom considers every person 1 year old at birth and adds another year when the calendar hits Jan. 1, meaning a child born on Dec. 31 turns 2 the next day.

While the new law is the country’s latest attempt to retire that method and standardize international ages based on the passing of birthdays, it’s not immediately clear what will actually change — putting aside the minor frustrations of children like Da-in waiting for their birthdays.

President Yoon Suk Yeol has described standardizing international ages as a key goal of his government, citing a need to reduce “social and administrative confusion” and disputes. But officials in South Korea’s Ministry of Government Legislation acknowledge the new law won't meaningfully change how the country’s public services are done, as most are already based on international ages.

International ages are the standard in most South Korean laws and official and legal documents, and define when a person goes to school, becomes eligible to drive and vote, and receives a pension.

Still, the law was welcomed by Choi Eun-young, a 49-year-old resident of the capital, Seoul, who no longer feels the need to describe herself as being in her 50s.

“The law doesn’t make you biologically younger and there are no real benefits other than feeling good about being called a year younger than before,” she admitted. “But if that’s the international standard, there's nothing bad in following it."

Oh Seung-youl, another Seoul resident, agreed.

“It’s always good to be younger,” Oh said with a laugh, praising the new law for turning him 61 from 63.

“My birthday is Dec. 16 and I became 2 years old less than a month after I was born,” said Oh. “That’s why (the old counting method) doesn’t make sense.”