South Koreans defy virus to attend drive-in circus

  • September 20 2020 11:54:00

South Koreans defy virus to attend drive-in circus

SEOUL-Agence France-Presse
South Koreans defy virus to attend drive-in circus

Alamy Photo

A clown juggled and acrobats launched themselves through the air above a stage in an open field in Seoul at the weekend as the audience watched from the safety of their cars, cocooned from the risk of coronavirus.    

The annual circus - usually held in May - was pushed back twice this year because of the virus until organisers turned it into a drive-in event.    

"The performing arts are very important even during a pandemic," said Cho Beong-hee, manager of the Seoul Street Art Creation Centre.    

"So we came up with different ideas in trying to make this event happen and the drive-in option was chosen as it was deemed the safest idea."    

Each event allows 30 cars to park in front of the stage, while the event is also streamed online for free.    

The lack of interaction with the audience posed new challenges for the performers.    

"I had to re-imagine and re-think new ways to go about my performance," said Lee Sung-hyung, a performer at the circus.    

The crowd clapped and honked car horns as acrobats swung above the giant stage, hoisted by a crane.    In the audience, Yu Hye-jin said she was satisfied with her seat.    

"I think watching performances in cars is great," she said, adding, "I think it can be done in the future, with other performances like musicals."

South Korea,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey summons Greek envoy on despicable news headline, says FM

    Turkey summons Greek envoy on despicable news headline, says FM

  2. Turkey overcoming pandemic's economic effects: Erdoğan

    Turkey overcoming pandemic's economic effects: Erdoğan

  3. Macron urges Turkey to reopen 'responsible dialogue' in a tweet in Turkish

    Macron urges Turkey to reopen 'responsible dialogue' in a tweet in Turkish

  4. First lady to roll out new book on Turkish cuisine

    First lady to roll out new book on Turkish cuisine

  5. Secret road of sultans in Topkapı Palace reopens to public visit

    Secret road of sultans in Topkapı Palace reopens to public visit
Recommended
Carpenters wow public with medieval techniques at Notre Dame

Carpenters wow public with medieval techniques at Notre Dame
Hollywood stars don pajamas for pandemic-era virtual Emmys

Hollywood stars don pajamas for pandemic-era 'virtual' Emmys
Italy returns smuggled inscription back to Turkey

Italy returns smuggled inscription back to Turkey
Disgraced Harvey Weinstein loses top royal honor

Disgraced Harvey Weinstein loses top royal honor
Five things to watch for on Emmys night

Five things to watch for on Emmys night
UNESCO adds three Turkish cities to its Learning Cities list

UNESCO adds three Turkish cities to its Learning Cities list
WORLD WHO endorses protocol for virus herbal medicine trials

WHO endorses protocol for virus herbal medicine trials

The World Health Organization endorsed on Sept. 19 a protocol for testing African herbal medicines as potential treatments for the coronavirus and other epidemics.  

ECONOMY Turkish agricultural sector grows steadily, minister says

Turkish agricultural sector grows steadily, minister says

The Turkish agriculture sector’s annual average growth rate is much higher than its OECD and EU peers, with 2.7 percent in the last 10 years, the treasury and finance minister has said.
SPORTS Beşiktaş draw 1-1 with Antalyaspor

Beşiktaş draw 1-1 with Antalyaspor

Beşiktaş drew 1-1 with Fraport TAV Antalyaspor in the Turkish Süper Lig game on Sept. 19.