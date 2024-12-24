South Korean opposition postpones decision to impeach acting president

South Korean opposition postpones decision to impeach acting president

SEOUL
South Korean opposition postpones decision to impeach acting president

South Korea's opposition said on Dec. 24 it would hold back a decision to impeach acting president Han Duck-soo until later in the week.

The opposition Democratic Party earlier said it would introduce an impeachment motion against Han on Dec. 24 to protest against the interim leader's refusal to sign into law special bills to investigate his impeached predecessor.

"We have decided to exercise patience, taking into account the sentiments of the people, and wait until the 26th to determine whether our demands are met," floor leader Park Chan-dae said.

The party originally set Christmas Eve as the deadline for Han to promulgate two special bills investigating suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived imposition of martial law, as well as graft allegations surrounding his wife, Kim Keon Hee.

The conservative leader was stripped of his duties by parliament on Dec. 14 following his brief declaration of martial law 11 days earlier, which plunged the country into its worst political crisis in decades.

Yoon is now waiting for a decision by the Constitutional Court, which requires six votes in favor from its nine-member bench in order for the impeachment motion to be passed. Currently three seats are empty, and can be appointed.

But Han, who stepped in to replace Yoon, rejected the opposition's demand at a cabinet meeting on Dec. 24, insisting on bipartisan agreements for the two bills.

Yoon is currently under investigation by a joint team comprising police, the Defense Ministry, and anti-corruption investigators.

On Dec. 24, Yoon Jong-kun, the Democratic Party spokesperson told reporters that the impeachment motion against Han had been "unanimously adopted" as the party's official stance.

The reasons for impeachment include not only rejecting the two bills but also "actively participating in and supporting the insurrection" and "attempting to exercise another form of power while the President's authority had not yet formally ended after the insurrection."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish forces ‘neutralize 21 PKK terrorists

Turkish forces ‘neutralize' 21 PKK terrorists

LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish forces ‘neutralize' 21 PKK terrorists

    Turkish forces ‘neutralize' 21 PKK terrorists

  2. Syrian authorities torch 1 million captagon pills

    Syrian authorities torch 1 million captagon pills

  3. Court jails hotel owner, architect in landmark earthquake trial

    Court jails hotel owner, architect in landmark earthquake trial

  4. İnönü remembered on 51st anniversary of his passing

    İnönü remembered on 51st anniversary of his passing

  5. CHP to rally against minimum wage hike

    CHP to rally against minimum wage hike
Recommended
Syrian authorities torch 1 million captagon pills

Syrian authorities torch 1 million captagon pills
Israel’s blockade in northern Gaza pasts 80 days

Israel’s blockade in northern Gaza pasts 80 days
Sweeping Vietnam internet law comes into force

Sweeping Vietnam internet law comes into force
Japan FM raises serious concerns over China military activity

Japan FM raises 'serious concerns' over China military activity
32 survivors as Azerbaijani jet crashes in Kazakhstan

32 survivors as Azerbaijani jet crashes in Kazakhstan
S Korean president again defies summons over martial law declaration probe

S Korean president again defies summons over martial law declaration probe
Houthis threaten US targets in Middle East amid Israels Yemen strikes

Houthis threaten US targets in Middle East amid Israel's Yemen strikes
WORLD Syrian authorities torch 1 million captagon pills

Syrian authorities torch 1 million captagon pills

Syria’s new authorities torched a large stockpile of drugs Dec. 25, including 1 million pills of captagon, whose industrial-scale production flourished under ousted president Bashar al-Assad.
ECONOMY Sectoral confidence indices improve in December

Sectoral confidence indices improve in December

Confidence across Türkiye's key economic sectors moved up in December, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has announced.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿