South Korea typhoon death toll rises to 10

South Korea typhoon death toll rises to 10

SEOUL
South Korea typhoon death toll rises to 10

The death toll from Typhoon Hinnamnor rose to 10 in South Korea, authorities said Wednesday, after the storm battered the southern coast with huge waves and heavy rain this week.

The typhoon, one of the most powerful to hit the country in decades, flooded streets and buildings as it passed through on Monday and Tuesday.

In the southeastern port city of Pohang -- one of the hardest-hit areas -- seven bodies and two survivors were pulled out of the submerged underground parking lot of an apartment complex, the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said.

The nine were trapped after they went into the parking lot to move their cars during the heavy downpours, according to local media reports.

Search and rescue operations continued on Wednesday, and authorities said two people were still missing.

One other death was confirmed in Pohang on Wednesday, and another in Gyeongju where a person was killed when a home was buried in a landslide, authorities said.

The nine fatalities follow the death of a woman in her 70s who died in Pohang after being swept away by floodwaters on Tuesday.

Hinnamnor forced more than 4,700 people to flee their homes for safety, and it destroyed around 12,000 homes and buildings.

Nearly 90,000 households lost power nationwide as the storm hit, but supply had been restored to most of them by Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Before the typhoon made landfall, South Korean authorities closed more than 600 schools nationwide as a precaution and local airlines cancelled some 250 domestic flights.

 

WORLD French lawmakers visit Taiwan after China’s war drill threats

French lawmakers visit Taiwan after China’s war drill threats
MOST POPULAR

  1. New high-speed trains to be put into service

    New high-speed trains to be put into service

  2. Disney confirms new ’Lion King’ film

    Disney confirms new ’Lion King’ film

  3. Russia sets cease-fire for evacuations amid heavy shelling

    Russia sets cease-fire for evacuations amid heavy shelling

  4. Young record-breaker eyes Paris Olympics

    Young record-breaker eyes Paris Olympics

  5. Paul McCartney to join Billie Eilish at Glastonbury

    Paul McCartney to join Billie Eilish at Glastonbury
Recommended
French lawmakers visit Taiwan after China’s war drill threats

French lawmakers visit Taiwan after China’s war drill threats
Truss to meet cabinet, face MPs on first full day in power

Truss to meet cabinet, face MPs on first full day in power
UN watchdog urges security zone at Ukraine nuclear plant

UN watchdog urges security zone at Ukraine nuclear plant
Palestinian killed in Israel West Bank raid: Palestinians

Palestinian killed in Israel West Bank raid: Palestinians
India’s Bengaluru flooded after days of torrential rains

India’s Bengaluru flooded after days of torrential rains
Ukraine says nuclear plant offline after Russian shelling

Ukraine says nuclear plant offline after Russian shelling
WORLD French lawmakers visit Taiwan after China’s war drill threats

French lawmakers visit Taiwan after China’s war drill threats

A group of French lawmakers landed in Taipei on Wednesday, the first high-level European delegation since China conducted huge war drills to protest a visit to the island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

ECONOMY Australian central bank hikes cash rate to seven-year high

Australian central bank hikes cash rate to seven-year high

Australia’s central bank hiked interest rates to a near eight-year high yesterday as it joined others in trying to bring down sky-high inflation and warned further increases that would hit families’ pockets were likely.

SPORTS Turkish swimmer achieves historic success

Turkish swimmer achieves historic success

Turkish swimmer Merve Tuncel won gold medals in 400, 800 and 1,500 meters freestyle swimming races at the World Junior Swimming Championships. Merve Tuncel has made World swimming history as the first athlete to achieve a hat-trick at the same championship.