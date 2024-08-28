South Asia air pollution remains major killer

A surprise improvement in air quality in South Asia in 2022 drove a decline in global pollution, with favorable weather a likely factor, a new report said on Aug. 28.

But the region continues to breathe the world's most-polluted air, with its residents losing more than 3.5 years of life expectancy on average, the annual Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) warned.

And globally, most countries have either no pollution standards or are failing to meet what they have set, subjecting their citizens to air quality that causes a broad range of health problems.

For two decades, air pollution has increased annually in South Asia, but satellite data for 2022, the most recent year available, showed a surprise 18 percent fall.

The declines were recorded in every country in the region apart from Sri Lanka, according to the report, produced by the University of Chicago's Energy Policy Institute (EPIC).

"While it is difficult to conclusively determine what reduced PM2.5 levels across South Asia, it is safe to posit that favorable meteorological conditions may have played a part," the report said, referring to tiny particulates that can travel deep into the body.

The widespread nature of the decline, along with the above-average rainfall across the region in 2022, lend support to that theory.

"Only time will tell whether policy changes are having an impact," the report added, warning that people in South Asia are still breathing air eight times more polluted than the World Health Organization (WHO) deems safe.

