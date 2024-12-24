'Sonic 3' bests 'Mufasa: The Lion King' at the box office

In the holiday season battle of big-budget family movies, Paramount Pictures’ “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” sped past the Walt Disney Co.’s “Mufasa: The Lion King” to take the top spot at the box office ahead of the lucrative Christmas corridor in theaters.

The latest sequel about the blue-maned supersonic creature – based on the popular Sega video game – debuted with $62 million in ticket sales over the weekend, according to studio estimates.

The much-anticipated movie rode positive reviews and strong audience scores to what analyst David A. Gross called "an excellent opening" for the hybrid animation/live action genre.

He predicted it would "far out-earn Sonic #2," which finished 2022 with $405 million worldwide. Jim Carrey plays mad scientist Dr. Ivo Robotnik and Krysten Ritter plays Director Rockwell from the Guardian Units of Nations, while Ben Schwartz (Sonic) and Keanu Reeves (Shadow) top the voice cast.

Meanwhile, Disney's new animated musical drama "Mufasa: The Lion King," a prequel to "The Lion King," placed second at $35 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported.

That was far below predictions of around $50 million, especially for a movie that cost an estimated $300 million to produce and promote, Variety reported. But Gross predicted a "very good run," with school children now enjoying year-end vacations in North America.

The film's voice cast includes Aaron Pierre (Mufasa), Seth Rogen, Beyonce and Donald Glover (AKA Childish Gambino), with songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Universal's "Wicked" raked in another $13.5 million as it slipped one spot to third place. The musical fantasy is the first leg of a two-part adaptation of the popular Broadway play set in the magical world of Oz.

Touted as an Oscar favorite, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande starring, the weekend haul brings the film's global earnings to over $570 million.

"Moana 2" set records when it opened over the Thanksgiving weekend, but the Disney film slipped to fourth place this weekend with an estimated $13.1 million in ticket sales.

Hawaiian-born Auli'i Cravalho reprises her voice acting role as the titular courageous young sea-traveler, while Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson voices the demigod Maui for the sequel, which has worldwide earnings of over $790 million.

And in fifth place was "Homestead," a post-apocalyptic thriller from Utah-based Angel Studios, at $6.1 million. Neal McDonough and Dawn Olivieri star in the story of a family fleeing the chaos of a nuclear attack for refuge in the fortress-like mansion of an eccentric survivalist.

President-elect Donald Trump promised on Tuesday to "vigorously pursue" capital punishment after President Joe Biden commuted the sentences of most people on federal death row partly to stop Trump from pushing forward their executions.
