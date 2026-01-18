Dervişoğlu secures new term as İYİ Party chair

ANKARA

Müsavat Dervişoğlu was reelected unopposed as leader of the İYİ (Good) Party on Jan. 18, as the opposition group looks to stabilize following a period of internal turmoil.

During the party's fourth ordinary convention in Ankara, held under the slogan "The time for the good," Dervişoğlu secured the support of all 1,180 delegates in attendance.

In an address to supporters, Dervişoğlu focused on the country's economic hardships and criticized the government's ongoing "terror-free Türkiye" initiative.

"While the nation cannot find jobs for its children, those who receive salaries from three, four or five different places, and the ruling elites who allow their children to live in extravagance, will disappear never to return," Dervişoğlu said.

"The game of those who market treason as national security and traitors as peace doves will be thwarted. Those who call terrorists 'Mr.' and 'founding leader' will never be able to look the nation in the face again."

Delegates also unanimously approved amendments to 56 articles of the party's charter. Meanwhile, Burak Dalgın, a lawmaker who resigned from the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA Party) a year ago, officially joined İYİ Party, bringing its seat count in the parliament to 30.

The İYİ Party has struggled to maintain momentum since last May’s local elections. After deciding to run independent of other opposition alliances, the party saw its vote share plummet from 7.3 percent to 3.7 percent.

That defeat led to the departure of founding chair Meral Akşener, who was succeeded by Dervişoğlu last April. Since then, the party has dealt with a wave of departures. Though it started the legislative term with 43 deputies, it currently holds 30 seats following a series of resignations.