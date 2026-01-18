Syrian president announces ceasefire, integration deal with SDF

ISTANBUL

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa announced on Jan. 18 a comprehensive ceasefire and full integration agreement between the Syrian government and the SDF, outlining sweeping measures to restore state authority in the country’s northeast.

According to the terms published by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the agreement provides for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire across all fronts and contact lines between government forces and the SDF.

The deal is to take effect in parallel with the withdrawal of all SDF-affiliated military formations to areas east of the Euphrates River as a preparatory step for redeployment.

Under the deal, the provinces of Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa will be handed over fully and immediately to the Syrian government, both administratively and militarily. This includes the transfer of all civilian institutions and facilities in the two provinces.

The agreement stipulates that current employees in Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa will be formally retained within the relevant Syrian state ministries, and that the government will not take punitive measures against SDF personnel or members of the civil administration in the two provinces.

It also stipulates the integration of all civilian institutions in Hasakah province into Syrian state institutions and administrative structures.

As part of the deal, the Syrian government will assume control of all border crossings and oil and gas fields in the region. These sites are to be secured by Syrian forces to ensure that revenues are returned to the state, according to SANA.

Furthermore, the Syrian government will assume responsibility for the camps where members of the terrorist organization ISIL are detained.

US welcomes ceasefire

The U.S. welcomed the ceasefire and integration agreement between the Syrian government and the YPG/SDF terror group on Jan. 18.

"This agreement and ceasefire represent a pivotal inflection point," the U.S. ambassador to Türkiye and special envoy for Syria, Tom Barrack, said on X.

Barrack noted Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa has affirmed that Kurds are an integral part of Syria, adding: "The United States looks forward to the seamless integration of our historic partner in the fight against ISIS (ISIL)."

"The challenging work of finalizing the details of a comprehensive integration agreement begins now, and the United States stands firmly behind this process at every stage," he said.

Earlier on the same day, al-Sharaa received Barrack in Damascus. The Syrian Presidency issued a statement regarding the meeting, which was also attended by Syrian Foreign Minister Assad al-Shaibani.

According to the statement, al-Sharaa stressed Syria's commitment to its territorial integrity and full sovereignty and underscored the importance of dialogue at this stage.

The Syrian President confirmed the need to rebuild Syria with the participation of all Syrians and to continue coordinating efforts in the fight against terrorism.

The meeting also addressed ways to strengthen economic cooperation between Syria and the U.S., as well as recent regional developments.