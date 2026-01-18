DEM Party meets Öcalan to discuss Syria tensions

ANKARA
A delegation from the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) visited jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan on the İmralı prison island, marking the first such meeting in over a month as part of Türkiye's latest peace initiative.

The visit included key figures in the process, MPs Pervin Buldan and Mithat Sancar, accompanied by lawyer Faik Özgür Erol. The trio last met with Öcalan on Dec. 2 under the "terror-free Türkiye" initiative.

The process previously led PKK to announce a decision to disband and disarm.

A written statement released by the delegation the day after the visit said the primary focus of the talks was the clashes between Syria's army and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

"Mr. Öcalan, stating that he is extremely concerned about the conflicts and increasing tension, considered this situation as an attempt to undermine the Peace and Democratic Society Process," the statement said. "He insisted that all problems in Syria can and should be resolved only through dialogue, negotiation, and common sense."

Öcalan reportedly said he is prepared to intervene to de-escalate the violence.

"He reiterated his call for all actors and parties to play their positive roles and act responsibly and diligently in this matter," the statement added.

The Turkish government has maintained that PKK’s decision to disarm includes its affiliates in Syria, such as YPG-led SDF. Since the launch of the initiative in late 2024, the DEM Party has maintained communication channels with Öcalan.

In the parliament, the National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission is overseeing the transition. The panel, granted a two-month extension to its original 2025 mandate, is expected to release its final report this month.

 

Terms of ceasefire in Syria must be met: Erdoğan
