Eurovision to go on tour to celebrate 70 years

VIENNA

The Eurovision Song Contest will go on its first-ever tour to celebrate its 70th anniversary, its organizer said on Jan. 15, as it reels from a boycott due to Israel's participation.

Five countries have pulled out of the contest over Israel's war in Gaza, with 35 now participating in the world's biggest live televised music event — the fewest since entry was expanded in 2004.

The tour in June and July will bring together "iconic Eurovision Song Contest performers and 2026's artists," the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said on its website.

It hailed the tour as "a celebration of the contest's legacy, its global fan community, and seven decades of unforgettable music."

"Artists will perform their own Eurovision Song Contest entries plus cover versions of their favorite songs from the contest's 70-year history," the EBU added.

Ten European cities, including London and Paris, will host the tour from June 15 to July 2, following the contest finals in Vienna on May 16.

On Jan. 12, a draw determined that Israel would take part in the first semi-final on May 12. Some nations have accused Israel of manipulating the public voting system during the 2025 contest held in Switzerland, where it finished second behind Austria, and of violating press freedom during the Gaza war.

Broadcasters from Spain, Ireland, Iceland, the Netherlands and Slovenia said they were pulling out, while 2024 winner Nemo returned his trophy in protest.

Johannes Pietsch or JJ, the 2025 winner, last year called for an Austrian edition "without Israel," but then apologized for the uproar his proposal had caused in his country.

Only some 97,000 fans watched Monday's semi-final draw on YouTube, a slump from over 240,000 last year.

But the EBU rejoiced over a "record sell-out of tickets" for the upcoming edition, following the launch of online sales on Jan. 13.