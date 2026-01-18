Cold snap strikes again as Istanbul rain turns into snow spectacle

ISTANBUL

A fierce cold front slammed Istanbul overnight on Jan. 18, turning rain-slicked streets into a shimmering snowscape after weeks of mild weather.

The heavy snowfall hit the city’s higher elevations with full force, burying districts like Beylikdüzü, Başakşehir and Arnavutköy under a pristine blanket of white that claimed everything from rooftops to parked cars.

From the soaring ridges of Çamlıca Hill to the dense canopies of Aydos Forest, the winter surge reimagined the city’s skyline, offering a picturesque winter scene that has captivated the onlookers.

In the heart of the city, Taksim Square turned into the main spot for the snow scene.

Tourists and locals braved the biting chill to capture photos of the historic red nostalgic tram as it cut through the falling snow.

While the snowfall in central areas like Şişli remained intermittent, the dropping temperatures made the "freezing” reality of the season felt in every corner of the city.

Authorities in Istanbul issued a formal warning for the region, noting that the snow is expected to persist through Jan. 19.

They also sounded the alarm for a severe storm brewing over the Marmara and Black Sea regions, with winds expected to reach speeds of up to 75 kilometers per hour.

Meteorologists predict the intense cold wave will cripple the city through Jan. 22.

While Istanbul basks in its stunning, postcard-perfect winter scenes, heavy snowfall continues to dominate the eastern provinces, where sub-zero temperatures and blocked rural roads remain a daily challenge.