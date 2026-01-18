Sağtürk steps down as State Opera and Ballet chief

ANKARA

Renowned Turkish ballet dancer Tan Sağtürk has been relieved of his position as the chief of the State Opera and Ballet after serving for two years, according to a presidential decree dated Jan. 16.

Sağtürk and his deputy director voluntarily stepped down, media reports said, after spearheading a number of significant projects during his tenure.

Sağtürk will continue his work as a cultural and arts advisor to Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

Commenting on his departure via social media, Sağtürk wrote, “I am closing one of the most meaningful chapters of my life and moving forward with a brand-new responsibility.”

“I am infinitely grateful for all your support. Stay with art.”

Ersoy also expressed his gratitude for Sağtürk’s contributions, emphasizing that the ministry will continue to benefit from his knowledge and experience in his new advisory role.

During Sağtürk’s tenure, the State Opera and Ballet garnered attention by initiating projects such as the Anatolian Opera and Ballet Festival and the Anatolian Celebration, which, for the first time, brought performances to cities like Şırnak and Hakkari, regions previously associated with terror attacks by PKK.

Under the slogan "Talent is Everywhere," the organization also traveled to several cities to discover performances by talented students.