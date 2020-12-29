Some physicians’ demands for mandatory vaccination stir debate

  • December 29 2020 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
A public debate has been ignited following comments by some physicians who are demanding that vaccinations be made mandatory and that those who refuse the COVID-19 vaccine should be deprived of some public rights.

Arif Verimli, a well-known Turkish psychiatrist, tweeted on Dec. 26 that he would get injected as soon as he could reach a vaccine and argued that the vaccine should be mandatory.

However, another statement made by Verimli received negative reactions on social media, sparking a nationwide debate.

“Notary and deed work should not be done for those who will not be vaccinated. They should not benefit from tax regulations, should not be a member of any association, their passports should be suspended, and no visa should be given,” he said, adding that those who cannot prove that they received the vaccination should not get married.

However, he deleted his post upon harsh reactions.

Speaking to Hürriyet daily, Verimli emphasized that 250 people die on average due to COVID-19 every day and that he shared such comments to encourage the public to vaccinate because of the sorrow he has experienced as a physician.

Bingür Sönmez, a famous heart surgeon, also described those who would not be vaccinated as traitors in a television program that he appeared on.

“Because of the immunity of the human body, we don’t have a chance to compel [vaccine] people, but we will make rules,” he said, noting that those who were not vaccinated should not even enter official buildings.

Speaking to daily Hürriyet, the surgeon said that his words were misunderstood and that he did not accuse anyone of treason, but participating in the vaccination campaign was a civic duty.

Meanwhile, Hürriyet columnist Oya Armutçu wrote an article examining the effects of not being vaccinated within the framework of the labor law.

“According to some lawyers, recruitment and continuation of employers may be dependent on getting vaccinated. Refusing the vaccine can be regarded as a “valid” or even a “justified termination” reason, and may go as far as termination,” Armutçu mentioned in her piece.

