‘Some 97 percent of LGS entrants got place of their choice’

  • August 09 2022 07:00:00

‘Some 97 percent of LGS entrants got place of their choice’

ANKARA
‘Some 97 percent of LGS entrants got place of their choice’

Some 97 percent of the students who had applied to a high school have been placed in the school of their choice, Education Minister Mahmut Özer has said after the announcement of the high school entrance exam’s (LGS) final results.

Reminding that 95 percent of the students who made their applications according to the first results announced on July 25, were placed in the school of their choice on July 30, Özer said that this rate increased to 97 percent with the final results announced after the second applications made between Aug. 1 and 5.

“I wish this process to be beneficial to our students and parents,” the minister said.

Reiterating that the main placement process has been completed, the minister added that students who couldn’t be enrolled at any school will be placed through placement and transfer commissions.

During the placement process, the students were able to prefer schools in three groups: schools that enroll students according to LGS score, schools that enroll students with “local placement” and boarding schools.

Besides the students placed in 2,233 high schools across the country based on their LGS score, those who didn’t take the LGS had to make their choice in the other two groups.

The Anatolian high schools, which were established as an alternative to expensive private schools in Türkiye, have a total quota of 65,866, while science high schools are able to provide education for 38,850 students.

Social sciences high schools will train 10,380 students, the quota allocated to state religious Anadolu “imam-hatip” schools is 39,676.

Around 1 million Turkish students in eighth grade broke a sweat at the exams across the country, where any student who successfully completes eight years of primary education can go to high school by taking the LGS test.

WORLD Surveillance of opposition leader was ’unacceptable’: Greek PM

Surveillance of opposition leader was ’unacceptable’: Greek PM
MOST POPULAR

  1. Expert urges people to use face masks as cases spike

    Expert urges people to use face masks as cases spike

  2. Tarantula in size of human face discovered in Sri Lanka

    Tarantula in size of human face discovered in Sri Lanka

  3. Promising future of ASEAN, Türkiye relations: Op-ed

    Promising future of ASEAN, Türkiye relations: Op-ed

  4. Meteorologists warn of torrential rain across country

    Meteorologists warn of torrential rain across country

  5. Turkish team wins tanker plane contest in Germany

    Turkish team wins tanker plane contest in Germany
Recommended
Edirne mayor demands regulation on signs in Bulgarian

Edirne mayor demands regulation on signs in Bulgarian
Some 1.9 mln tourists visit Cappadocia

Some 1.9 mln tourists visit Cappadocia
1.18 million knots turn into carpet in Kocaeli

1.18 million knots turn into carpet in Kocaeli
Woman fined for leaving her cat on street

Woman fined for leaving her cat on street
Some 19 PKK terrorists neutralized in three days: Ministry

Some 19 PKK terrorists neutralized in three days: Ministry
MHP leader calls Kılıçdaroğlu’s visit to Uludere provocative

MHP leader calls Kılıçdaroğlu’s visit to Uludere 'provocative'
WORLD Surveillance of opposition leader was ’unacceptable’: Greek PM

Surveillance of opposition leader was ’unacceptable’: Greek PM

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis acknowledged on Aug. 8 that the intelligence service’s surveillance of the head of the socialist opposition’s mobile phone was "politically unacceptable".
ECONOMY Japan’s SoftBank reports Q1 net loss of $23.4 bln

Japan’s SoftBank reports Q1 net loss of $23.4 bln

Japan’s SoftBank Group yesterday reported a huge net loss of $23.4 billion in the first quarter, after central bank interest rate hikes worldwide caused tech shares to tank.
SPORTS Harlem Globetrotters to stage shows in Istanbul

Harlem Globetrotters to stage shows in Istanbul

World famous American exhibition basketball team Harlem Globetrotters will stage shows in Istanbul’s Ülker Arena Hall on Oct. 22 and 23, Demirören News Agency has reported.