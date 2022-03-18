Some 78,000 pets registered to PETVET system in 2021: Ministry

  • March 18 2022 07:00:00

Some 78,000 pets registered to PETVET system in 2021: Ministry

ANKARA
Some 78,000 pets registered to PETVET system in 2021: Ministry

Around 78,000 pets from across the country were registered in a pet-tracking system called “PETVET” in 2021, according to a report by the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry.

Based on an animal protection legislation that came into force in late 2018, the ministry started the PETVET project on Jan. 1, 2021, to know the exact number of dogs, cats and weasels looked after by their owners.

Following announcements to promote the PETVET system, owners applied to local authorities affiliated with the ministry to register their pets and put chips into them.

According to a ministry report released recently, 78,010 pets were registered to the system in a year. With the help of chips, authorities will be able to identify these pets, track their medical records and their whereabouts.

Thanks to the system pets that were abandoned or got lost can be found and delivered to their owners.

Rabbits, birds and other pets are not in the scope.

“Weasels are looked after as pets in EU and around the world. Though the number of pet weasels in Turkey is rare, it is considered in the legislation,” the ministry said in a recent statement in 2021.

Animals,

ARTS & LIFE Pop royalty from Sting to Madonna denounce Russian war

Pop royalty from Sting to Madonna denounce Russian war
MOST POPULAR

  1. Russian oligarch’s private jet spotted in Istanbul

    Russian oligarch’s private jet spotted in Istanbul

  2. Chickpea halwa becomes symbol of new era between Turkey, Greece

    Chickpea halwa becomes symbol of new era between Turkey, Greece

  3. Mehmet Öz to renounce Turkish citizenship if elected

    Mehmet Öz to renounce Turkish citizenship if elected

  4. Red sky indicates bad weather on way, says expert

    Red sky indicates bad weather on way, says expert

  5. Hopes for ceasefire increased after talks with Kiev, Moscow: Turkish FM

    Hopes for ceasefire increased after talks with Kiev, Moscow: Turkish FM
Recommended
Gov’t steps up measures to protect women against violence

Gov’t steps up measures to protect women against violence
Bridge spanning Dardanelles Strait ready for launch

Bridge spanning Dardanelles Strait ready for launch
At least 13 terrorists neutralized in two days

At least 13 terrorists neutralized in two days
Turkey under water stress: Expert

Turkey under water stress: Expert
Operations ongoing against irregular migration

Operations ongoing against irregular migration
COVID-19 pandemic may end soon: Expert

COVID-19 pandemic may end soon: Expert
WORLD Mehmet Öz to renounce Turkish citizenship if elected

Mehmet Öz to renounce Turkish citizenship if elected

Mehmet Öz, warding off criticism from a key rival in Pennsylvania’s heated Republican primary race for U.S. Senate, said late March 16 that he will renounce his dual citizenship in Turkey if he is elected, as the expensive campaign took on a harder and more personal edge.
ECONOMY Firms fleeing Russia could hunker down in Turkey: US executive

Firms fleeing Russia could hunker down in Turkey: US executive

Turkey could grab the opportunity to attract hundreds of U.S. companies leaving the Russian market over Moscow’s military offensive against its neighbor, Ukraine, a senior U.S. business executive has said.

SPORTS Galatasaray eyes Europa League miracle against Barça

Galatasaray eyes Europa League miracle against Barça

Istanbul club Galatasaray will host Spanish giant Barcelona in a Europa League last 16 match on March 17, hoping to beat the odds.