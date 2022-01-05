Some 55 FETÖ suspects nabbed in simultaneous ops

ANKARA

Some 55 people have been nabbed in simultaneous operations across 40 provinces out of all 81 with ties to FETÖ, the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey.

Prosecutors in the capital Ankara issued the warrants for the detention of 99 suspects, accusing them of infiltrating the general commandership of gendarmerie.

Out of the 99 suspects, 34 are private sector employees and 65 were dismissed public servants, the officials said on Jan. 4.

A second operation has been conducted in Istanbul within the scope of another FETÖ case regarding “infiltration into the judicial system.”

Police have detained some 13 suspects, including court clerks, prison guardians and bailiffs.

Tens of thousands of people were detained or arrested in Turkey since the 2016 coup attempt by the group that killed 251 people and injured nearly 2,200 others.

The senior figures of FETÖ fled the country before and after the attempt while authorities believe that some members, particularly infiltrators in the army, managed to disguise their ties to FETÖ and continue to serve.