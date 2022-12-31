Some 40 ISIL members detained in Ankara, Bursa

ANKARA

Some 40 ISIL members have been detained in the operations against the terrorist organization carried out in the capital Ankara and the northwestern province of Bursa.

As a result of the intelligence studies carried out by the teams of the Anti-Terrorist and Intelligence Branch of the Ankara Police to identify supporters of the armed terrorist organization, an operation was launched against 30 foreign suspects who were determined to be related to ISIL members in the conflict zones.

During the simultaneous raids, 24 out of 30 suspects were detained, while efforts are ongoing to capture fugitive suspects.

In Bursa, a simultaneous operation was carried out in the houses and workplaces of the suspects who were found to be operating under the terrorist organization.

Some 16 people from Syria, Iraq and Azerbaijan were caught in the operation.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare ISIL a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by ISIL terrorists multiple times, with at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four-armed attacks, killing 315 people and injuring hundreds more.