Some 385,000 Turkish people changed names, surnames in 4 years, says data

  • February 02 2021 07:00:00

Some 385,000 Turkish people changed names, surnames in 4 years, says data

ANKARA
Some 385,000 Turkish people changed names, surnames in 4 years, says data

Some 385,000 people have changed their names or surnames in Turkey since 2017, the year in which a regulation that allows registry offices to make changes without a court decision became valid, according to a data.

More than 260,000 people changed surnames, and some 124,000 changed their names in a period of four years, according to a data.

“Rabiye” stood out to be the name with the highest number of applications made to change its spellings. Some 894 women requested to change “Rabiye” to “Rabia.”

The names “Hava,” with 836 people, “Esme,” with 526, “Yunis,” with 497 and “Ümüt,” with 479 followed “Rabiye” in the name change list.

“Memet,” “Sümeyya,” “Firdes,” “Perişan,” “Sadet” were also some other names that were commonly changed due to wrong spellings or for having an indecent meaning.

With the regulation, registry offices can change names that have spelling errors, cause misunderstandings, or are against public morality without the need of a court decision.

“Çoşkun” stood at the top of the “mostly changed surnames list,” with 766 people making requests to change their surnames.

“Uğuz” followed “Çoşkun” with 645 people, “İşik” with 563 people, “Çinar” with 472 people and “Top” with 385 people asking to change their surnames.

Surnames like “Kör,” “Aydin,” “Dalkıç,” “Turğut,” “Kahriman” also made it to the top of the list.

Maximum applications for changing names and surnames were made by the residents of Istanbul, the most populous city in Turkey. Some 19,000 people made requests for changing names, and more than 45,000 people made requests to change their surnames in the metropolis, which has a population of 15.5 million.

The capital Ankara, the western province of İzmir, the southeastern province of Diyarbakır, the southern provinces of Antalya and Adana, the northwestern province of Bursa, and the south-eastern province of Şanlıurfa followed Istanbul as the places where most residents applied for changing their names and surnames.

Şanlıurfa topped “the cities in which most surname changes were made,” with some 15,000 people who requested to change their surnames.

Following Şanlıurfa, the number of people who applied to their respective registry offices to change their surnames was around 14,000 in Ankara and 10,000 in Diyarbakır.

The regulation that took effect in 2017 will last until Dec. 6, 2022.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Series of earthquakes shake western Turkey

    Series of earthquakes shake western Turkey

  2. Erdoğan urges AKP grassroots to reinstate splinters

    Erdoğan urges AKP grassroots to reinstate splinters

  3. Gendarmerie find dead bodies of four young men in Turkey’s west

    Gendarmerie find dead bodies of four young men in Turkey’s west

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 26,117 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,485,182

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 26,117 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,485,182

  5. ISIL assassin caught in northwestern Turkey: Interior minister

    ISIL assassin caught in northwestern Turkey: Interior minister
Recommended
Over 100 historical artifacts seized in SE Turkey

Over 100 historical artifacts seized in SE Turkey
Turkish-Russian Karabakh center to maintain peace: Defense Minister Akar

Turkish-Russian Karabakh center to maintain peace: Defense Minister Akar
FM Çavuşoğlu holds talks in Turkish Cyprus

FM Çavuşoğlu holds talks in Turkish Cyprus
Turkish Coast Guard dismisses claims of tension in Aegean

Turkish Coast Guard dismisses claims of tension in Aegean
Perhaps it’s time to discuss new constitution, says Erdoğan

Perhaps it’s time to discuss new constitution, says Erdoğan

France wants strategic, normal dialogue with Turkey: Envoy

France wants strategic, normal dialogue with Turkey: Envoy
Man collects toy cars for 43 years

Man collects toy cars for 43 years
WORLD More protests called in Moscow to demand Navalny’s release

More protests called in Moscow to demand Navalny’s release

Moscow braced for more protests seeking the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who faces a court hearing on Feb. 2 after two weekends of nationwide rallies and thousands of arrests in the largest outpouring of discontent in Russia in years.
ECONOMY Special communication tax increased 33 percent

Special communication tax increased 33 percent

The special communication tax (SCT), which is applied on mobile voice, messaging, internet and cable TV services, has been increased from 7.5 percent to 10 percent, according to a presidential decree published on the Official Gazette.
SPORTS Galatasaray bolster squad with 3 players

Galatasaray bolster squad with 3 players

Galatasaray completed the signing of three players on Feb. 1 to bolster their squad to win the Turkish Süper Lig title. 